PinProductions Presents EL RETABLILLO DE DON CRISTOBAL

Leaning into 2020's weirdness... As live theater remains on hold, theater artists are left with a creative challenge: how to safely produce theatrical work. With the support of Queens Council on the Arts, the Queens(NYC) based production company, PinProductions, is going all in and using safety regulations as a springboard create a wholly original kind of production.

Originally written for puppets by world-renowned playwright Federico García Lorca, this play was adapted for actors by Ecuador's most famous playwright José Martínez Queirolo. Each performer was shot separately for the actors' safety. All sets were hand-drawn because, well, no one can go anywhere. These pieces, stitched together using animation, will be streamed in a live online event.



"We've always believed that people go to the theater for a very simple reason: they want to have a good time," says PinProductions co-founder Susannah Dalton. "This production is not high-brow or high-minded. The world is complicated enough right now and we just want to create a virtual shared experience where people can toss back a few cocktails and laugh together."

El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal (The Puppet Play of Don Cristobal), a raunchy farce, chock-full of Lorca's trade-mark feminist undertones, follows an impotent rich man in his acquisition of a beautiful and unfortunately insatiable bride. Through greedy mothers, horny priests, and more than one flying mule, this puppet play for grown-ups spells out a lesson that bears repeating in these crazy times: karma's a b#tch.



By applying theatrical codes and techniques to video, PinProductions invites the audience to enjoy a theatrical experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Stick around after the screening for a Q and A with the producers and actors to talk about theater productions in the times of Covid.



Performed in its original language of Spanish with English subtitles.



Performed by:

Edward Azcorra (México)

Luis Alberto García (Venezuela)

Valeria Llaneza (Argentina)

Ana Montero (Dominican Republic)

Victoria Raigorodsky (Argentina)

Directed by: José Ignacio Vivero (Ecuador)



$5 Suggested Donation

This event is made possible (in part) by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Saturday, December 12th, 7pm EST

Tickets: $5 suggested donation

Times are tough. Pay what you can.

