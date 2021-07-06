Photos: The Virtual Premiere Of ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD

One Empire, Under God - the new full-length drama by Anthony J. Piccione - recently premiered on Zoom, in advance of its NYC stage debut at The Tank this November.

Tickets are on-sale at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-empire-under-god-a-virtual-theatrical-experience-tickets-125758151015. Virtual performances run for one more weekend from July 9-11th. Price of admission is pay what you can, with a minimum required donation of $1 and a recommended donation of $25. All proceeds will go toward offsetting the cost of forthcoming in-person performances in NYC.

Set in the far distant future, One Empire, Under God is an epic, dystopian drama in two-acts that tells the story of how an emotionally disturbed young man - with the help of virtual media technology - is able to rise to political power by inciting an uprising against America's openly atheist president, and subverting democratic and military rule throughout Western civilization, paving the way for him and his descendants to rule for generations to come. Every step toward a more perfect union is followed by an enormous reactionary backlash. That historical trend remains very much alive in the future, as seen in this provocative critique of nationalism, imperialism, and religious extremism.

