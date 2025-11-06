Photos: TODAY IS A GOOD DAY, NEW YORK NEW YORK At The Gene Frankel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sonja Devi new solo show Today Is a Good Day, New York New York opened last week to a sold-out house at The Gene Frankel Theatre. Check out photos of the production. The limited engagement runs until November 22 and is directed by Annaporva Green. Devi plays the role of Malina.

Malina, a modern-day Blanche DuBois—romantic, delicate, and desperate to keep her fantasy alive—wakes up in a stranger’s apartment. Unable to recall the events of the previous night, she begins piecing together what happened. Has she finally met her prince charming, or is it time to trade in her tiara for the truth?

Raw, witty, and unflinchingly honest, Today Is a Good Day, New York New York is a one-woman show about love, loneliness, and survival in the city that never sleeps. Through humor, heartbreak, and revelation, it explores what it really means to be seen—and to finally see yourself.

The creative/production team includes Marissa Todd (set design), Emmanuel Delgado (lighting design), Ariana Cardoza (sound design), and Chloe Schwinghamm (stage management).

Today Is a Good Day, New York New York runs until November 22, with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm. Running time: 55 minutes.

Tickets are $36.35 and are available at www.todayisagooddaynewyorkny.com. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

Sonja Devi (writer, performer, producer) was born in Serbia, in a small town called Inđija and graduated in Acting from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade. After living almost seven years in Los Angeles, she found her home in New York. She has produced several award-nominated short films, including Mizpah, Disconnected, Spark, and Sam. Sonja continues to bring her creative vision to both stage and screen.

Photo Credit: Carlos Lising



