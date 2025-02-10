Photos: THE SCARY Now Playing At The Producers Club

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE SCARY Now Playing At The Producers Club

Donâ€™t miss the specialÂ My Bloody Valentineâ€™s DayÂ performance this Friday, February 14thâ€”just in time to get your heart racing.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Performances are now underway forÂ THE SCARY: Improvised Stephen King, created and developed by the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE) at the Producers Club. Donâ€™t miss the specialÂ My Bloody Valentineâ€™s DayÂ performance this Friday, February 14thâ€”just in time to get your heart racing. See photos from the show.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of terror, laughter, (romance?) and the unexpected whenÂ IRTEÂ (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) presentsÂ THE SCARYÂ â€“ an improvised comedy inspired by the spine-chilling works of Stephen King. From the twisted minds of IRTE, experience a terrifyingly hilarious adventure that combines the supernatural, suspense, and horror in a way youâ€™ve never seen before.

THE SCARYÂ takes your suggestions and transforms them into a uniquely improvised, brand-new horror story, worthy of the King of Horror himself. Each night, the team of talented improvisers will spin a web of dark, hilarious chaos, drawing on everything from creepy Maine landscapes to haunted pets and telekinetic teens, ensuring that each performance is as unpredictable as it is entertaining. Dare you face... THE SCARY?

THE SCARY runs now through February 22nd. Tickets are availableÂ atÂ https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar

Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz

Vikki Martin

Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz

Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy

Tony Bozanich, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy

Andrea Wittgens

Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Tony Bozanich, Sam Katz

Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Tony Bozanich

Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deas

Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter

Nannette Deasy

Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson

Natalie Hunter

Tony Bozanich

Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Tony Bozanich, Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin

Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy

Andrea Wittgens

Tony Bozanich, Natalie Hunter

Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter

Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Evie Aronson, Tony Bozanich

Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz

Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson

Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy

Tony Bozanich, Andrea Wittgens

Sam Katz, Evie Aronson

Tony Bozanich

Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin

Nannette Deasy, Tony Bozanich, Natalie Hunter

Nannette Deasy, Tony Bozanich, Audience Member

Vikki Martin, Evie Aronson, Tony Bozanich, Nannette Deasy

Vikki Martin, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Tony Bozanich

Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin, Tony Bozanich, Natalie Hunter

Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin





