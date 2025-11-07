Photos: Neeraja Ramjee In BROKEN IMAGES at NYC's Paradise Factory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at Neeraja Ramjee starring in Broken Images, a one-woman psychological thriller written by Rhodes Scholar and Bharatiya Jnanpith Award winner Girish Karnad (1938-2019), one of India's most distinguished contemporary playwrights. Susanna Jaramillo directs sixteen performances through November 23, 2025, at Paradise Factory Theater.

In this one-woman show, a writer's sudden international acclaim triggers an unexpected confrontation - with herself. As her own image becomes her harshest critic, secrets unravel in this gripping exploration of ambition, identity, and truth. What happens when success comes at the cost of authenticity?

How far would you go to prove your worth? Originally premiered to critical acclaim, Broken Images has resonated with international audiences for its prescient exploration of identity and authenticity, themes that feel particularly urgent in today's social media landscape.

Photo credit: Kat duPont Vecchio



Neeraja Ramjee

