Photos: In Rehearsal With MEN IN SHORTS Opening Tomorrow At The Producers Club

Raul Garza’s timely new play Men in Shorts opens tomorrow night, Thursday, May 8 at The Producers Club. The World Premiere straddles the tennis and literary world, and runs until May 24. Tyler Crosby directs the solo show that stars John Concado. Derek Crosby serves as the Producer. Check out photos from inside rehearsal.

Men in Shorts was inspired by writer David Foster Wallace who was also a regionally ranked junior tennis player as well as a novelist, essayist and Professor of Creative Writing and English. His writing received much acclaim with Time magazine citing his 1996 novel Infinite Jest as one the 100 best English-language novels from 1923 to 2005. His posthumous novel, The Pale King in 2011 was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2012.

Garza shared why he was inspired to write Men in Shorts, “The indescribable and complicated feeling of tennis inspired me to write about the sport’s existential core - how it amplifies our best and worst qualities, and exposes our desire to achieve perfection. In David Foster Wallace and Roger Federer I found a real-life intersection of two geniuses framed by a context of tennis, but representing vastly different approaches and outcomes to the game. As a lifelong writer and tennis fan, how could I resist?”

This is a make-believe true story, told through the lens of a man blessed and cursed with once-in-a generation literary talent.

The true part is that the narrative is based on the life and death of renowned writer David Foster Wallace (DFW). In this play, the writer is named Dave – an artist who staggers through time, sharing his origin story and pitfalls. Dave revels in the game of tennis, and glorifies the personification of tennis perfection that is the legendary Roger Federer. That last part is true, too.

Men in Shorts runs May 8 – 31 with performances Thursday – Friday at 7pm, and Saturdays at 4pm. Running time: 80 minutes. The Producers Club is locatednat 358 West 44th Street (2nd floor), New York, NY, 10036. Tickets are $30 for general admission.

Playwright Raul Garza is a Latino playwright who has drawn acclaim for weaving stories that resound with authenticity and sense of place. He boldly explores the intersection of popular culture and cultural identity, and incorporates music, spirituality, and the power of nostalgia into works that span time and location. Garza won the National Latino Playwriting Award for his debut play, Fantasmaville. Since then, his plays have been produced throughout the United States and in Mexico.



John Concado

John Concado, Tyler Crosby

John Concado

John Concado

Tyler Crosby

John Concado

Tyler Crosby

John Concado

John Concado, Tyler Crosby

John Concado

