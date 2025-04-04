Photos: BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BALLS: The Monster-Catchin’ Musical Comédy comes to CAVEAT NYC, the acclaimed Lower East Side comedy venue, on April 18 and 19, 2025. Check out rehearsal photos below!

BALLS is a genre-smashing, nostalgia-packed, interactive experience where original music, chaotic comedy, and monster-catchin’-inspired satire collide.

Broadway actor and legendary voice talent Stuart Zagnit—best known as the original voice of Professor Oak in the “Pokémon” television series—will join the cast. Zagnit’s casting brings a one-two punch of Broadway polish and iconic nostalgia to the immersive parody already making waves in New York’s alt-theatre scene. Known across the globe for voicing the wise and whimsical Professor Oak, Zagnit is also a seasoned stage veteran whose Broadway credits include Newsies, Seussical, Caroline, or Change, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Wild Party, and Little Shop of Horrors. On-screen, Zagnit has appeared in “The Blacklist,” “Bull,” “Instinct,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” “Blue Bloods,” “30 Rock,” and “Law & Order” (five times!).

BALLS, creators Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan say there’s a lot more than a familiar voice to look forward to. “Stuart is a generational talent. Never in our wildest dreams could we imagine the ACTUAL Professor playing… OUR Professor. It’s going to be a cathartic experience, watching Stuart Zagnit invite audiences into our satiric world of dreams and adventure - a unique world, it feels, we built just for him, for this very moment.”

Zagnit, who has portrayed Professor Oak for decades in various formats, is just as thrilled to return to his roots in this fresh and fearless reimagining. “I’ve always loved playing The Professor,” said Zagnit. “But THIS universe is on another level. BALLS takes everything fans love and gives it a wild twist. I’m so excited to be part of it!”

Joining Stuart Zagnit (“Pokémon,” Newsies, Seussical) as “Professor” are previously announced cast members Teresa Attridge (Avenue Q, Fun Home) as his grandson, “Rival,” Harrison Bryan (Hand to God, NYIT Award Winner) as “Warlordturtle,” Ebony Deloney (Hairspray, Beautiful) as “Bulletshell,” Kurt Cruz (Asian AF, UCB) as “Pocket Pedia,” and Katie Luke (Bandstand, Hairspray) as “Spittle.”

Created by Brandon Zelman (“Who’s That Pokémon?” Podcast) and Harrison Bryan (A Hanukkah Carol, NYIT Award winner), BALLS features an original score by a dream team of composers including Lena Gabrielle (SIX, Emojiland), Pippa Cleary (My Son’s a Queer, The Great British Bake Off Musical), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Pursuit of Happyness), Aaron Kenny (The Little Mermaid, A Hanukkah Carol), and Grace Yurchuk (Caesar: The Musical). Additional music by Matthew Ryan Hunter (NBC) and Allan Nalven (LSDJ), with orchestrations, arrangements, music direction & supervision by Lena Gabrielle. The creative team includes Director/Art Director Brandon Zelman, leading a scrappy squad of puppet-builders: Kelly Autry, Brendan Malafronte (“Malafronte’s Monster Shop”), Cat Greenfield, Genna Beth Davidson, and Harrison Bryan. Lighting design: Sasha Lysenko. Collectabuddy Art: Frankie Novick (“Frankiefurters”). “PlayBALLS” Game Producer: Michael Chin. Graphic design: Brielle DeMirjian (The Daily Show). Stage Management: Mayah Lourdes Burke, Starr Wimber, Hera Ford.

Photo Credit: Arin Sang-urai

