Photo Flash: What Will the Neighbors Say? Opens AGUA, VIDA Y TIERRA At MITU580

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  

What Will the Neighbors Say? opened the workshop production of their multi-media devised chorepoem "Agua, Vida y Tierra" at MITU580, the home of Theatre Mitu.

Take a look at photos from opening night below!


Theater Mitu is now located in its own interdisciplinary arts space in Gowanus, Brooklyn called MITU580. The company has retrofitted this former glass recycling facility into 2,400 square feet of flexible space intended to intersect the fields of performance, installation art, new-media, and design. MITU580 is at once a studio space and performance venue to house all of Theater Mitu's programming, as well as a state of the art production facility capable of hosting all types of innovative performances and events. This facility is a unique gathering place where interdisciplinary arts practice is interrogated, incubated, and produced.

Photo Credit: Paris Marcel

James Clements, Jorge Morales Pico, Ana Cristina da Silva and Sam Hood Adrain

(L-R) Jorge Morales Pico, Ana Cristina da Silva, James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain

Xavier Reyes

Ana Cristina da Silva and Michelle Martinez

Beatriz Miranda and James Clements

James Clements and Thalia Pignanelli

Jorge Morales Pico and Elizabeth M. Stewart

Jorge Morales Pico and Enid Pico

Jorge Morales Pico and Jorge Antonio Morales

Jorge Morales Pico and Rodrigo Vasquez

Katherine Guanche and Ana Cristina da Silva

Katherine Guanche and Michelle Martinez

Lucy Livingston and James Clements

Madeleine Robertson and Ana Cristina da Silva

Rodrigo Vasquez and James Clements

Sam Hood Adrain and Ann Hood

Sam Hood Adrain and Katherine Guanche

Thalia Pignanelli and Ana Cristina da Silva

Will Davis and Ana Cristina da Silva



