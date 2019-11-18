Photo Flash: What Will the Neighbors Say? Opens AGUA, VIDA Y TIERRA At MITU580
What Will the Neighbors Say? opened the workshop production of their multi-media devised chorepoem "Agua, Vida y Tierra" at MITU580, the home of Theatre Mitu.
Take a look at photos from opening night below!
Theater Mitu is now located in its own interdisciplinary arts space in Gowanus, Brooklyn called MITU580. The company has retrofitted this former glass recycling facility into 2,400 square feet of flexible space intended to intersect the fields of performance, installation art, new-media, and design. MITU580 is at once a studio space and performance venue to house all of Theater Mitu's programming, as well as a state of the art production facility capable of hosting all types of innovative performances and events. This facility is a unique gathering place where interdisciplinary arts practice is interrogated, incubated, and produced.
Photo Credit: Paris Marcel
