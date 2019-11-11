Photo Flash: Take a Look at Lauren Yeobin Park in BROADWAY CLOSE UP: I WON'T GROW UP at Merkin Hall

From Peter Pan to Gypsy Rose Lee, explore the depiction of children in Broadway musicals like Matilda, Peter Pan, Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, School of Rock, Charlie Brown and Gypsy. The mixed cast of adults and children includes Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You), Kennedy Kanagawa, Graham Stevens, Brandi Porter, Benjamin Barham-Wiese, Devin Trey Campbell (Kinky Boots), Brandon Chosed, Charlotte MacLeod and Lauren Park. Directed by Devanand Janki; music directed by Yan Li.

​Lauren Yeobin Park is an 11-year-old bilingual triple-threat performer from Korea who moved to the U.S. She started performing musicals at the age of 7 and has continued professionally since. She performed in 16 musical theatre productions, two of them being Off-Broadway productions, including Annie in Annie, Maria in The Sound of Music, Jasmine in Aladdin, Young Fiona in Shrek Jr., and Becky/ Sarah Standby in A Little Princess U.S Premiere. She attended the Junior Theatre Festival in 2017 and 2018 and won the All-Star Award both times. As a member of the Broadway Youth Ensemble, she has performed in the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall as a special guest in 'Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests,' and the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Lauren beat out over 250 contestants from both the U.S and Canada and won Second Place under the Musical Division and Honorable Mention under the Art Song Division for the 2019 Hal Leonard Vocal Competition. She won First Place in the 2019 Young Musicians Competition and performed in the Billy Johnson Auditorium at the Newark Museum. She won First Place in the 2019 Prima Volta Music Competition and performed in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. ​Most recently, she won First Place in the American Protege International Vocal Competition 2019 and will be performing at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall once again.

Please visit her website: www.laurenyeobinpark.com and follow her on Instagram: @laurenyeobinpark





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You