Photo Flash: Hunter Theater Project Presents MACBETH

Hunter Theater Project's return engagement of the critically acclaimed Red Bull Theater production of Mac Beth is currently in performance at the Frederick Loewe Theatre at Hunter College, East 68th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues.



The production, which runs 90 minutes with no intermission, originally premiered in 2018 at Seattle Repertory Theatre. Red Bull Theater's production played from May 7 through June 9, 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where the run was extended by popular demand.



On an autumn afternoon, in an empty lot outside the city, seven school girls meet up to perform a play. In an urban wasteland, the girls in their tartan school uniforms transform into witches, ghosts, and kings. They hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth-in Shakespeare's original text-as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, blood and Beyonce, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry, while at the same time, these young women discover what's done cannot be undone.



Schmidt's previous Shakespeare adaptations and productions include Richard II with Robert Sean Leonard (The New Group), As You Like It (Public Theater/NYSF), Love's Labour's Lost (Juilliard), and Titus Andronicus (Vassar). She was recently represented Off-Broadway with The New Group's Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage. Other credits include All the Fine Boys (The New Group, writer/director); Turgenev's A Month in the Country with Peter Dinklage and Taylor Schilling (CSC); Taking Care of Baby(MTC); Trust (The Play Company, Callaway Award nomination); and Debbie Does Dallas, which she wrote and directed.



The cast of Mac Beth features Brittany Bradford (Fefu and Her Friends) as Macbeth, Camila Camió-Flavá (Network, Dance Nation) as Macduff, Sharlene Cruz (Red Bull's Mac Beth) as Witch 3, Dylan Gelula ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (Red Bull's Mac Beth) as Witch 2, Ismenia Mendes ("Orange is the New Black") as Lady Macbeth, and Ayana Workman (Public Theatre's Romeo and Juliet) as Banquo.



Set design is by Catherine Cornell, costume design is by Jessica Pabst, lighting design is by Jeff Croiter, sound design is by Erin Bednarz, and movement by Lorenzo Pisoni. The production manager is Jeff Harris and general manager is Rebecca Sherman.



The Hunter Theater Project production of Mac Beth is made possible by a generous gift from Susie Sainsbury and the Backstage Trust.



Visit www.huntertheaterproject.org for tickets and performance schedule.





