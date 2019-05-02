Photo Flash: First Look At Experimental Bitch Production of JACK OF CUPS

Experimental Bitch Presents (EBP) is pleased to announce their 2019 mainstage production, the post-apocalyptic play Jack of Cups by Gabriel Rodriguez. The World Premiere runs May 31 - June 8 at The Flea Theater, with opening night slated for June 1 at 7:00 pm. Jack of Cups is directed by Rodriguez and Madeline Wall. Original music composed by Lukas Papenfusscline.

Many years from now, long after The Flood That Drowned the World, a stranger, queerer, more loving world has sprouted from the rubble and ruins. Once a year, the many communities of this new world become one, gathering on a barren island for the Remembrance Festival. Amidst the games and food and drink, the sharing of knowledge and the telling of Big Stories, they are visited by a mysterious and legendary wanderer who has arrived to tell the biggest Big Story of all.

Producing company EBP is an assembly of femme, queer artists dedicated to building community and creating new and experimental work that disrupts, engages, and redefines the process of art-making. They embrace controversial questioning and seek out artistic forms that innovate the field by producing diverse bodies of work concerning contemporary feminism. EBP encourages audiences and artists to engage in action and conversation.

Starring Gabriel Rodriguez (Water by the Spoonful/Lyric Stage Company) as Jack of Cups, featuring the Remembrance Festival Planning Committee, Lukas Papenfusscline, and Kayla Yee.

The creative team includes scenic design by Jennilee Aromando, lighting design by Elizabeth M. Stewart, costume design by Madeline Wall, stage management by Bleu Zephra Santiago, and technical supervisor Jack Scaletta. Produced by Tat! iana Baccari, Wednesday Sue Derrico, associate producer Sophia Valera Heinecke.

Jack of Cups runs May 31 - June 8 at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street (between Broadway & Church Streets), New York, NY 10007. Subways: A/C/E/1/2/3/J/M/Z to Chambers Street, N/Q to Canal Street, and the R/W/4/5/6 to City Hall. Tickets are $25 for students/seniors, $30 for general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2Zu8XWq.

Photos by Nivia Hernandez.



Gabriel Rodriguez



Gabriel Rodriguez



Gabriel Rodriguez



Gabriel Rodriguez





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You