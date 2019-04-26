Photo Flash: A Class Act NY's Production Of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

On Saturday and Sunday April 6 & 7, A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, proudly presented The Addams Family at the beautiful Off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Talented actors, ages 12-18, brought these beloved characters to life in four stellar performances.

Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director of A Class Act NY, produced this double-cast production of The Addams Family.

The Addams Family was directed by Broadway actress, Ashley Kate Adams, with music direction by Mariah Lotz and choreography by Austin Marquez. It starred Nick Valle and Amron Salgado as Gomez Addams, Melissa Pratt and Presley Marie Wilson as Morticia, and Kylie Wu and Audree Hedquist as Wednesday Addams.

The Creepy Cast of The Addams Family was as follows: Amron Salgado, Melissa Pratt, Timothy Foley, Kylie Wu, Christopher Simcox, Evan Lil! ienthal, Syd Rose, Aidan Klinges, Kate Karen, Jennifer Chichester, Lillian Palluzzi, Kiera Masci, Jonathan Pinkney, Maeve Meyers, Caroline Castellano, Ava Lane, Sofia Lazzaro, Olivia Euvrard, Haley Castillo, Mira Casriel, Hannah Sash, Ella Brock, Gretchen Murphy, Maddy Lyons, Clara Sousa, Anjali Schoetz, Araiya Casriel, Jadyn Krouse, and Victoria Acquavita.

The Kooky Cast of The Addams Family was as follows: Nick Valle, Presley Marie Wilson, Jack Meyer, Audree Hedequist, Aidan Christopher Donohue, Lennon Lotardo, Judah Widzer, Sara Kersnowski, Katie Nieto, Zune Stone, Grace Wolfe, Brooke Paternostro, Zoë Gaertner, Jonathan Pinkney, Abigail Nazario, Lizzie Becker, Caroline Bart, Caroline Nieto, Nico Schumacher, Emily Castineiras, Anya Bulchandani, Dani Wergiles, Isabella Jippov, Maya Evans, Jae-Lynda Rios, Lucinda Swanson, Mira Casriel, and Krystal Tardif.

In the Fall, A Class Act NY will be putting up productions of ! A CHORUS LINE for actors ages 12-20. Auditions will be held over three days on September 7, September 8 and September 9. Sign up for your free audition on their site.

Call A Class Act NY at 212-315-3010 or email info@aclassactny.com with questions. Visit their website at www.AClassActNY.com for information about future programs including productions, Broadway, On-Camera and Dramatic Arts summer programs, weekly classes, one-day workshops, agent showcases, cabarets, privates and more.

Stay up to date with their programs, by registering for their newsletter at A Class Act NY.



Jennifer Chichester, Kylie Wu, Aidan Klinges, Amron Salgado, Melissa Pratt, Timothy Foley, and Christopher Simcox



Amron Salgado & Melissa Pratt



Kylie Wu & Timothy Foley



Aidan Klinges, Amron Salgado, Christopher Simcox, Jennifer Chichester, Kate Karen



Ava Lane, Kiera Masci, Melissa Pratt, and Kate Karen



Amron Salgado



Jennifer Chichester & Aidan Klinges



Melissa Pratt, Kate Karen, Amron Salgado, and Kylie Wu



Melissa Pratt and the Creepy Cast



Christopher Simcox and the Creepy Cast



Amron Salgado, Melissa Pratt, and the Creepy Cast



Nick Valle and Presley Marie Wilson



Aidan Christopher Donohue, Presley Marie Wilson, Brooke Paternostro, & Caroline Nieto



Jack Meyer, Presley Marie Wilson, Katie Nieto, Nick Valle, and Audree Hedequist



Audree Hedequist and Lennon Lotardo



Nick Valle and Presley Marie Wilson



Zune Stone



Lennon Lotardo and Katie Nieto



Evan Lilienthal, Jadyn Krouse, Kate Karen, and Syd Rose



Kate Karen



Timothy Foley, Melissa Pratt, Amron Salgado, and Kylie Wu



Audree Hedequist and Jack Meyer



Nick Valle and Judah Widzer



Judah Widzer and Katie Nieto



Katie Nieto and Judah Widzer



Zune Stone, Jack Meyer, Nick Valle, Presley Marie Wilson, Sara Kersnowski, Audree Hedequist, Lennon Lotardo, Katie Nieto, and Judah Widzer



Sara Kersnowski and Katie Nieto



Kylie Wu and Evan Lilienthal



Syd Rose and Kate Karen



The Kooky Cast of The Addams Family





The Creepy Cast of The Addams Family

Nick Valle

Presley Marie Wilson, Nick Valle, and Audree Hedequist

Zoë Gaertner, Nico Schumacher, Aidan Christopher Donohue, Grace Wolfe & Krystal Tardif

Nick Valle & Sara Kersnowski





