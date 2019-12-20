Paulo K. Tiról Releases Video of Lantern in the Window From ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD

Paulo K. Tiról has released a video of Lantern in the Window from On This Side of the World.

Watch the video below!

Paulo K Tiról began writing "On This Side of the World" in 2013 as a project at NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. From 2013 to 2017, ten songs were completed, and individual songs were performed at major venues such as Joe's Pub, the Laurie Beechman, and the NAMT Festival of New Musicals in 2016. In May 2018, director Noam Shapiro heard "Light of the Home" at a showcase of musical theatre writers of color by Musical Theater Factory at Joe's Pub , and reached out to Paulo, asking to hear more. They have since collaborated on the piece,

The show begins at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, where six Filipinos wait to board their flight to the United States of America and more specifically - to New York City. Each has a passport, a one way ticket, and some "make believe courage" as they embark on a new life a world away from all they know. With no interstitial dialogue, each song in Tiról's "On This Side of the World" is a self-contained story that focuses on a distinct character. Featuring an entirely Asian-American cast, the piece expands the musical theater song book for underrepresented artists by lifting up Asian and immigrant stories, and introduces Tiról as an exciting new theatrical voice.

Credits:

music and lyrics by Paulo K Tiról

developed with Noam Shapiro

Featuring Joanne Javien,

vocals Paulo K Tiról,

piano Director - Don Gutierrez

Cinematographers - Jon Jeng and John Blackwood

Sound Mixer - Bernard Perez Stills

Photographer - Kenneth Camara

Filmed at the Dramatist Guild Foundation Music Hall, New York City





