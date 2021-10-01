PRIDE PUPPET PLAYS to Move From Kansas To NYC

A series of puppet stage adaptations from Brett Crandall presenting positive, queer representation in stories, old and new. This weekly event will open up a dialogue about the long-overlooked innocence of LGBTQIA+ folks, real or fictional, that has been lacking in Western narratives. A wholesome night of queer-inclusive entertainment with plenty of audience participation.

These shows have toured the state of Kansas, bringing new awareness of Queer life to rural communities. MURDER AT THE WOLF HOTEL takes a look at the assumed deviance in marginalized communities and shows the audience where queer folk and BIPOC found themselves one-hundred years ago. THE TRIALS OF DAVID tells the biblical tale as a Cinderella story, complete with a Prince Charming in Jonathan, their covenant colored as a declaration between lovers to showcase what a positive and healthy queer relationship can look like to audiences of all ages.

Mondays, October 4-November 29

(No performance November 1)

Doors open at 6:45

Shows start at 7

Tickets $10. Seating is limited.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../pride-puppet-plays-tickets...

This Season's Shows:

MURDER AT THE WOLF HOTEL by Brett Crandall (October)

Meet Detective Ransom DePew, a bumbling private eye assigned to solve a murder in Ellinwood, KS in the age of flappers and Prohibition. The suspects (played by volunteers from the audience) have more to hide than meets the eye, but it'll take some smooth sleuthing skills to ensure the killer is caught before they strike again. (1920s or Western attire encouraged)

THE TRIALS OF DAVID: A QUEER, BIBLICAL, PUPPET PLAY by Brett Crandall (November)

This adaptation portrays David as a humble shepherd and musician that falls in love with the charming Prince Jonathan. But David must take action when his soldier brothers (played by volunteers) are threatened by the giant, Goliath of Gath.

For more information, please visit BrettCrandallStudios.com/Puppetry

(COVID-19 protocols will be in play. Please bring your mask and proof of vaccination)