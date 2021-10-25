PETRONIO'S PUNK PICKS AND OTHER DELIGHTS to be Presented by La MaMa and Stephen Petronio Company

La MaMa in association with Stephen Petronio Company will present Punk Picks and Other Delights in-person from November 18-21, 2021, at 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday, at La MaMa, 66 E. 4th Street, NYC. Advance tickets are $25 Adults, $20 Students/Seniors, and day-of tickets are $30 Adults, $25 Students/Seniors. Tickets are available at lamama.org/shows/petronio-punk-picks-2021.

Stephen Petronio Company revives a series of iconic solos and duets from Petronio's formative days coming up in the East Village, featuring collaborations from the '80s and '90s. The program includes solos from Full Half Wrong (1993), Stephen's version of Igor Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, with costumes by Leigh Bowery, and Love Me Tender (1993) set to Elvis Presley, performed by the Bessie nominated 'Outstanding Performer,' Nicholas Sciscione. Also inspiring the fun is the music of The Stranglers, Yoko Ono, Suede, Thom York, Anonhi and Rufus Wainwright. The Company invites Bloodlines(future) Bessie nominated 'Outstanding Breakout Choreographer' Johnnie Cruise Mercer to the stage for the World Premiere of his latest work, and then we hit the boundary where the sun's wind ceases...

Considered one of the leading talents of his generation, Petronio's work is a collision of provocative new music, visual art, and fashion, producing modern landscapes for the senses. These solos and duets are golden keys to understanding his aesthetic. Petronio creates a haven for dancers with a keen interest in the history of contemporary movement and an appetite for the unknown. Stephen Petronio Company has produced over 80 works and performed before tens of thousands of audience members around the world; 2022 will be the Company's 38th Anniversary Season.

"Growing up in the East Village, La MaMa was a foundational part of my artistic journey," said Stephen Petronio. "It is a fitting place to mark our return to the stage. These revivals, reconstructions, and reimaginings are bringing us back together."

Program Details:

and then we hit the boundary where the sun's wind ceases... (World Premiere)

Directed and Designed by Johnnie Cruise Mercer; Creative Advisor and Video Designer: Torian Ugworji

Music by I Am the Earth bu LVDF, Heliopause and Drifting Circles by Anne Huller

Full Half Wrong (1993) - two excerpts

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: "Le Sacre Du Printemps" by Igor Stravinsky (Simon Rattle, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra)

Costume: Leigh Bowery; Lighting Designer: Ken Tabachnick

No More Heroes (1995)

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Commission Partner: Walker Arts Center

Music: 'No More Heroes' by The Stranglers; Costume Design: Manolo; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

Sleeping Pills (1996)

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: 'Sleeping Pills' by The London Suede; Costume Design: Manolo; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

For Today I Am A Boy (2008) - excerpt

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Commission Partner: Dancers Responding to Aids

Music: 'For Today I Am A Boy' by Anohni; Costume Design: Tara Subkoff/Imitation of Christ; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

Pre-Weep (2011) - excerpt from Underland

Concept and Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: Nick Cave, Courtesy of EMI Music, Film & TV and Mute Song Ltd, Music Producer: Tony Cohen

Soundscape: Paul Healy; Costume Design: Tara Subkoff/Imitation of Christ; Visual and Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

Are You Lonesome Tonight (2020/2021) - (Stage Premiere)

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Commission Partner: Dancers Responding to Aids

Music: "Are You Lonesome Tonight" performed by Elvis Presley (BMG, 1960), composed by Lou Handman and Roy Turk

Costume Design: H. Petal; Lighting Design: Joe Doran

Love Me Tender (1993/2021) - excerpt from The King Is Dead

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: 'Love Me Tender' by Elvis Presley, Vera Matson, and Ken Darby/Hill & Range Publishing

Costume Design: H. Petal; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

Bud Suite (2006) - two excerpts

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: 'Vibrate' by Rufus Wainwright (Published by Put Tit on Music/WB Music Corp. (ASCAP))

Music: 'This Love Affair' by Rufus Wainwright (Published by Put Tit on Music/WB Music Corp. (ASCAP)

Costumes: H. Petal; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

Foreign Import (2007) - excerpt

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: 'Creep' by Radiohead

Costume Design: Benjamin Cho; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

She Says (1993) - excerpt

Choreography: Stephen Petronio

Music: 'Telephone Piece' (1971) and 'Woman Power' (1973) by Yoko Ono

Costume Design: Manolo; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick

Dancers: Larissa Asebedo, Kris Lee, Jaqlin Medlock, Tess Montoya, Tiffany Ogburn, Ryan Pliss, Nicholas Sciscione, Mac Twining

For more information, visit http://petron.io.