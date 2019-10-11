New Show Based On J.D. Salinger's Life Debuts Next Month

Theater for the New City Executive Director Crystal Field is presenting "A Life In The Rye," a new play that looks at J.D. Salinger's life and the impact that "The Catcher In The Rye" had on him, his fans, fanatics obsessed with the book and the world.

The play is a riveting production inspired by the life of an author who wrote a novel that remains a best seller 100 years since his birth.

It was written by Claude Solnik and directed by Joe John Battista and is produced by Robert Massimi and Gimme Shelter Productions for a run Nov. 7 -24 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. Tickets are $18 and $15 for seniors and students.

The show debuts during the centennial of J.D. Salinger's birth at a time when his works are first being released in electronic form. And it looks at Salinger's life BC - before Catcher - during Catcher and after.

Tom Martin plays the adult J.D. Salinger who interacts with his younger self, played by Willem Long, as the play presents a dialogue between dueling Salingers at different times in his life.

We follow him from his family life as a young man selling his first short story to The New Yorker, as Tony del Bono plays his father and Thami Moscovici plays his mother.

The play also looks at the women in Salinger's life and how he impacted their lives, including Oona O'Neill, Eugene O'Neill's daughter, played by Janel Koloski, who captures the look and some of what must of been her spirit.

Oona would eventually move to Hollywood - and further- but only after becoming the model for Sally Hayes in "The Catcher in the Rye."

Alexandra Laliberte plays Jeanne Miller and Sylvia, Annalisa Plumb plays Joyce, Oliva Osol plays Claire and Velma Hodo plays Bette.

Chris Johnson plays Whit Burnett, Hemingway, Shawn, Salinger's agent and Giroux, a litany of literary legends, while Harry Bainbridge plays Chapman and the doctor.

The play also looks at how Salinger went from World War II to massive celebrity, as Holden Caulfield became a kind of Tom Sawyer or Huck Finn for his generation - and his creator rebelled against the pressure to provide more of the same.

"A Life in the Rye" tells the story of the young man who became a huge success and then lived a reclusive life - as fascinating as that of any character he created.

And it gives insight into possible reasons that Salinger retreated from society after writing what became one of the best-selling books of all time.

Wendy Tonken provides costumes for this version of Salinger's life on stage, while Allison Homan is production stage manager as well as lighting and sound designer.

John Constantine and Vilma Hodo are assistant stage managers, while John Constantine is production assistant. Robert Massimi came up with the title for the show that seeks to capture Salinger - and see how "The Catcher in the Rye" may have caught him in its net of celebrity.

"This play isn't meant to be simply a biography," Solnik said. "It tells the story of a young man who became a celebrity - and watched a character he created somehow become embraced as the symbol of a generation."

"A Life in the Rye" looks at both those who loved the book, as well as those who alluded to after they committed assassinations, attempting to claim its principal character's desperation as their inspiration.

"'A Life In The Rye' explores the impact that the book 'The Catcher In The Rye' had on not only J D Salinger, but his readers and the fanatics who took this book as their anthem,," Robert Massimi, producing the show, said.

Few books have become as famous as "The Catcher in the Rye," which became mandatory reading for many high school students - as a kind of anthem of adolescent rebellion.

It has both somehow developed a personal meaning to millions and been embraced by people who found solace -and sometimes went on to cause tragedy.

"As required high school reading, 'The Catcher In The Rye' appealed to many loners and outsiders who identified with Holden Caulfield," Massimi said. "Our play examines not only its effects on the young readers, but looks at Salinger's life. A former war veteran who dealt with his own inner demons, he was a man who knew plenty of heartache."

The concept of the play came out of a conversation Massimi had with Solnik, after he reviewed one of his plays. Massiimi suggested that J.D. Salinger's life could be the basis or at least the beginning of a play.

"We started talking about Salinger and how great it would be to put on a play about him," Massimi said. "After it was written, I told Claude that I wanted Joe Batista to direct it. Being around theater since 1980, and seeing as many plays as I have, Joe was my first and only choice."

Massimi said he wanted Battista to bring his vision to the script, which doesn't simply seek to tell the life story of J.D. Salinger. Massimi wanted Battista to create a production that would be visually interesting and have an emotional impact.

"His years of experience are incredible," Massimi said of Battista. "Joe is versatile and gifted and has so many insights into theater. He has made this show edgy, hip and cutting edge."

A Life in the Rye, Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave (9th-10th Sts.)., NY, NY. Nov. 7-24. Thurs.-Sat. at 8 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m. $18/$15 seniors and students. 212-254-1109, www.theaterforthenewcity.net





