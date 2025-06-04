New One-Act Play THE LOLITA APOLOGIES to Preview in NYC Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lolita Apologies, a new one-act play written and directed by Talia Fossum-Wernick, will receive a two-night preview run at The NuBox in New York City on July 15 and 16 before making its international debut at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Starring Jackie McKenna and Alex Keane, the play reframes the cultural legacy of Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita by interrogating its aftermath rather than retelling the original story. Through imagined encounters with the prominent men who have interpreted or adapted the novel over the decades, the work asks pointed questions about authorship, narrative control, and the societal consequences of romanticizing trauma.

“The play is about what we’ve done with Lolita,” says Fossum-Wernick. “How we’ve turned a horror story into a love story, and what that says about us.”

The New York preview performances will take place on July 15 and 16 at 7:00 PM at The NuBox, located at 754 9th Avenue. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. The Edinburgh run will follow from August 1 to 14, 2025, at the Muse Blackbox at the Hill Street Theatre, with tickets available through the Edinburgh Fringe website.

For more information and updates, follow the production online or visit the official Fringe program listings.

Photo Credit: Mollie Edsell

