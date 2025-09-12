NayXnay Productions Will Present ONE-MAN EXORCISM At FRIGID New York’s Days of the Dead Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



nayXnay productions will present One-Man Exorcism: Francis Grey and the Case of Demonic Possession, written, performed, and directed by Nathan Tylutki, as part of FRIGID New York’s 2025 Days of the Dead Festival.

Following Tylutki’s One-Man Whodunnit: The Tale of Francis Grey and the Case of His Dead Boyfriend, the new chapter finds Francis Grey once again entangled in the darkness of Mistyfield Hospital for the Criminally Insane. As he confronts Rebecca—imprisoned for her attempt to end Jimmy’s life—Francis discovers she is possessed by a centuries-old demon. Haunted, desperate, and armed only with his wits, he must battle forces that threaten his life, his soul, and his sanity.

“What would Buffy do?” Francis wonders, as Tylutki weaves a chilling blend of horror, comedy, and theatrical storytelling into this 60-minute one-man exorcism.

Nathan Tylutki is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, and producer. He studied theater at the University of Minnesota (BA) and sociology at The New School (MA). He has performed on stages across Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. On screen, his credits include The Baxters (Prime Video), In Ice Cold Blood (Oxygen), and the upcoming Amazon Studios releases Oh. What. Fun. (2025) and Verity (2026). In addition to his creative work, Tylutki is a trainer and consultant in law enforcement, mental health, and entertainment, focusing on crisis de-escalation and representation of mental illness in media.

Curated by FRIGID New York’s Resident Artistic Director Martha Lorena Preve in collaboration with Something from Abroad theatre company, the Days of the Dead Festival is a juried celebration inspired by Día de Muertos. Featuring theatre, music, and performance pieces that explore themes of death, afterlife, horror, and Halloween, the festival invites audiences of all backgrounds to gather in community and remembrance.

Performances will take place at Under St. Marks Theater (94 St. Marks Pl.) on Sunday, October 19 at 9:00 p.m.; Thursday, October 23 at 9:00 p.m.; and Monday, October 27 at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for in-person seats and $20 for streaming.