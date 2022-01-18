NYU Skirball Announces Changes To 2022 Season

NYU Skirball today announced changes to its 2022 winter season due to concerns over COVID-19 surges. The Center's opening production of Elevator Repair Service's Seagull, which was scheduled to begin February 2, has been postponed and will now play July 7 - 31. Classic Theatre of Harlem's Seize The King, scheduled to begin performances on March 3, has been cancelled due to a company scheduling conflict, and will not be rescheduled. The rest of the season will continue as previously announced.

The season will now open with I Agree To The Terms, a world premiere from the OBIE-winning The Builders Association, running March 25- April 3, followed by performances by acclaimed flamenco vocalist Miguel Poveda, April 7 and 8; a NY premiere by MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Eiko Otake, April 14 - 17; a world premiere from David Dorfman Dance, April 22 and 23; and a NY premiere from Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun with International Contemporary Ensemble, April 27 and 30. For future details visit nyuskirball.org.

Audience members holding tickets for the canceled performances can receive a full refund or donate the value of their tickets to NYU Skirball as a tax-deductible charitable contribution; audience members holding tickets for rescheduled performances will also have the option of exchanging their tickets for a new performance date. Ticket holders will be contacted by the box office with further details. For more information, contact the box office by emailing boxoffice@nyu.edu or visit the NYU Skirball box office at 566 LaGuardia Place during operating hours.

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film. nyuskirball.org.

NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012. NYU Skirball mandates proof of vaccination for all audience members, performers, crew, and venue staff. Face masks will be required at all times. For complete Covid precautions, visit nyuskirball.org.

Programs, artists, and ticket prices are subject to change.