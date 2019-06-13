NY Madness Announces 2019 MadLab Reading: Nico Grelli's YOU'RE (NO) GOOD OR A PRIORI A POSTERIORI

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade/New York Madness present this year's selection for the annual MadLab Reading: you're (no) good or a priori a posteriori by Nico Grelli. The reading will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 8pm at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery), directed by Nidia Medina. New plays by NYM Company which which developed from a short play written for NY Madness were eligible for the MadLab series.

Werewolves and Unicorns. Elliot Smith and Kali the Destroyer. Recurring Dreams and Recovered Memories. PTSD and Panic Disorder. The Binary and The Spectrum. Aliens and Ben Affleck. Mortadella and Mayonnaise. Come watch Sammy and the folks they hold dear navigate these and other funky complexities in an attempt to heal from life's lower-vibratory fuckery. The play takes inspiration from the quote, "The basic idea behind Jungian dream theory is that dreams reveal more than they conceal. They are a natural expression of our imagination and use the most straightforward language at our disposal: mythic narratives."

The cast includes Hennessy (Icelandic Academy Award winner, Audience Choice of the Season/The Looking Glass Theater), Jen Anaya (One Thousand Nights and One Day, Tamar of the River), Rami Margron (Love's Labour's Lost/Shake and Bake, Angry Yound Man/Urban Stages), Rocky Vega (Hart Island/Village Theater, My Lingerie Play/Rattlestick), Max Woertendyke (A View From the Bridge/Broadway, Illyria/The Public Theater) and Tom Patterson (1984/Broadway, Delmonico/Bay Street Theatre).

Nico Grelli is a multi-disciplinary, Italian-American queerdo artist (who loves they/them pronouns) based in NYC and has created work with collaborator Nidia Medina for over a decade. Recent credits as playwright include: Pier Valentino's: Show Without End! (So-fi Festival), The Nether Realms: Soil (Theatre Breaking Through Barriers), Private Catholic Mixtape '89-'01 (Theatre 167's Wet Ink Festival) and numerous pieces for The One Minute Play Festival and NY Madness. Residencies with: The Nuyorican, The Tank, Noten Eylandt on Governor's Island, and The Grange Hall Cultural Center. NYIT Award Winner, and Joseph Jefferson Award Nominee. Teaching Artist for Epic Theatre Ensemble, The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, and The 52nd St Project. Training: NYU/Tisch Experimental Theatre Wing, Maggie Flanigan, and apprenticeships with Labyrinth and EST. More at www.nicgrelli.com

Nidia Medina is currently the Associate Producer and Director of the Studio at Theatre for a New Audience. She is a theatre artist of various disciplines who is dedicated to challenging and advancing American Theatre in any and every way she can.

New York Madness takes place every last Sunday of the month at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). Tickets ($10) may be purchased in advance at www.horseTRADE.info.

New York Madness is a raw and unpredictable show of short plays by an ensemble of playwrights presented fully staged with scripts in hand. They write a short play and cast it, rehearse it, and bring it in on its feet. The collected works create a kaleidoscope of cultural moments reflecting this moment in time, framed by a theme that is chosen by the Featured Guest Playwright. The primary goal of Madness is the exploration of modern American Playwriting through the use of theatrical storytelling. https://nymadness.com/

FRIGID NEW YORK @ HORSE TRADE is a theater development group with a focus on new work that produces a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater every season. FRIGID's Resident Artist Program offers a home to a select group of Independent theater artists, pooling together a great deal of talent and energy. FRIGID New York grew out of the annual FRIGID Festival, the first and only festival of its kind in New York City to offer artists 100% of their box office proceeds, and Horse Trade Theater Group, a self-sustaining theater development and management group. www.horseTRADE.info





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You