Musical Theatre Factory Announces NEW WAVE GATHERING: A Celebrating Women, Trans And Gender Non Conforming Artists

To celebrate the work of MTF's Women, Trans and GNC Roundtable on Monday June 3rd, Musical Theatre Factory will present a one night only evening of new musical theatre works by and for women, trans and gender non conforming people. These invigorating, witty, compelling, complex and poignant songs explore a range of stories told by underrepresented voices- songs about life, love, coming-of-age, finding your power, and just plain ol' humanity! Curated by Molly Marinik, Maybe Burke and Janelle Lawrence A New Wave Gathering will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Monday, June 3 at 9.30pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

A New Wave Gathering will be hosted by Cristina Pitter (Playing Hot, Decolonizing my Vagina), directed by Awoye Timpo (Ndebele Funeral, Carnaval, Jitney, THE LOOPHOLE) and features work from Aya Aziz (Eh Dah? Questions for My Father), Eamon Boylan (Soft Butter), Ioana Preda Buburuzan, Barb Carboy, Emily Gardner Xu Hall (2019 Larson Grant Award winner), Janelle Lawrence, Emily Chiu & Lauren Taslitz (American Girl Live!), Dana Levinson (Dramatists Guild Fellow), Emily Newhouse, Kristen Plylar-Moore, Nora Terzo, Jessy Tomsko, and Claire Tran & Teresa Lotz.

The A New Wave Gathering performers include Jay Adana (2018 Larson Grant Award winner), Aya Aziz, Zeniba Britt (THE LOOPHOLE), JorJa Brown, Leo Yu-Ning Chang (Revelation: The Musical), Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Shan Y Chuang (Comfort Women), Cherrye Davis (THE LOOPHOLE), Sandy Gooen, Kat Griffin, Katie Lee Hill (K-POP), Dana Levinson, Nicholas Leung, Milo Longenecker, Daniel Ryan May, Emily Newhouse, Tara Novie, Michael Protacio, Jackson Perrin, Shawn Randall (Behind the Sheet), Robin Rothman, Kristina Semos, Nora Terzo, Nicole Weiss (OCTET), and Mandarin Wu (Eastbound), with more to be announced.

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "In this moment, as health care protections for trans folx are being taken away, and abortion bans increasing across state legislature, our Women and Trans GNC Roundtable makes this unapologetic call to living and thriving. This is our resistance - to sing ourselves, claiming our existence".

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events





