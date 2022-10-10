Michael I. Haber: Face The Music Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre Next Month

Following a sold out run at The Duplex this past spring, Michael I. Haber brings his debut solo cabaret act to The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Created during the pandemic, join the rising stage & screen performer as he takes you on an inspirational rollercoaster journey sharing you some of life's personal experiences overcoming obstacles. It also shows how the power of music & the arts can inspire a person in great & difficult times. Backed by his all-female band, it features a blend of Musical Theater, Pop/Rock, and tons of surprises.

Originally born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Old Bridge, NJ, Michael always had a huge passion to Entertain since the age of 5. New York Theater credits include: The Events (New York Theater Workshop), Cherish Every Precious Moment (New York Inspirational Theater Festival), and The Actor's Project NYC showcases (Abingdon Theatre), and MCP's sold out 50th Anniversary concert presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center). Film/TV: The Carrie Diaries, Manhattan Love Story, The Big C, The Leftovers, Admission, Nerve, Home, Arnie Johnstone & The Vulva Tree along with the upcoming short film Reality and the Netflix musical bio film Maestro (starring Bradley Cooper). He also appeared in Steven Spielberg's movie musical remake of West Side Story. In the cabaret/concert scene, Michael has performed at 54 Below, 53 Above, Don't Tell Mama, The West End Lounge, The Triad, and recently a sold-out run of his debut solo cabaret Face The Music at The Duplex. He has an A.F.A. in Fine Arts/Theater from Middlesex County College. Follow Michael's journey on social media (@broadwaymike92) or his website at www.michaelihaber.com

Michael I. Haber: Face The Music

Date: Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at 7pm

Location: The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Co-Created by: Michael I. Haber, Nora Lyn Kennedy, and Olivia Nguyen

Musical Direction by Ashley Grace Ryan

Percussion: Emma Kroll

Woodwinds: Meg Brennan, Erika Friedman, and Hannah Lee

Tickets: $25 cover + $25 food/beverage minimum (tickets are non-refundable)