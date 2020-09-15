Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents EUGENICALLY SPEAKING By Edward Goodman

Talkback to follow including audience questions via chat.

The groundbreaking reading series continues as Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" reading: EUGENICALLY SPEAKING, a one-act play by Edward Goodman, live streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, on Stepember 19th, 2020 at 8 PM, EST. Running Time: 30 minutes. Talkback to follow including audience questions via chat. Watch at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org



Una Braithewaite, daughter of a railcar magnate who is convinced of her superiority, independence, and the privileges they afford, has a plan to live up to her ideals by marrying below her station. Driven to flout social conventions and follow her "natural" inclinations, she brings George Coxey, a conductor from her father's own line, to come to her home. There, she proposes, to both men at the same time, that she and the George join in matrimony. But the conductor has a secret that foils her plans, and leads to a surprising challenge to the status quo.



Discussion following the reading, including audience participation, will be led by a guest scholar TBD.



The reading will be directed by John Long and features Robert Mackaseck, Tammy McNeil, and Eric R. Williams. Virtual settings are by Medusa Studio.



Schedule and information www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/virtualplayhouse

