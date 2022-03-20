Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Hosts Conversation with Natalia Kaliada

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center invites patrons to join them for an urgent conversation with Belarusian artist Natalia Kaliada about the horrific situation in Ukraine, especially for theatre artists. The Segal Center speaks for the entire New York theatre community in expressing solidarity with Ukrainian artists under siege; signalling outrage about the war crimes committed by Russia's ongoing illegal invasion into the Ukraine. The talk is set for Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12 noon EDT. Click Here to Watch Segal Talks Live on HowlRound. Click Here to Watch Segal Talks Live on Facebook. Click Here to Watch Previous Segal Talks.

Natalia Kaliada is Founding Co-Artistic Director of Belarus Free Theatre, writer, diplomat, human rights campaigner and producer. She is co-author together with Nicolai Khalezin of internationally-acclaimed plays including Generation Jeans, Discover Love, Trash Cuisine and Time of Women. She authored the monologue, "Belarus is not sexy" featured in the play Minsk, 2011: A Reply to Kathy Acker by Belarus Free Theatre.

Natalia is Executive Producer, together with Nicolai Khalezin, of all performances by BFT including but not limited to Being Harold Pinter, Generation Jeans, Minsk, 2011: A Reply to Kathy Acker (with Fuel), Trash Cuisine, King Lear, Discover Love, and Zone of Silence. She is co-creator together with Nicolai Khalezin and Vladimir Shcherban of Belarus' only theatre laboratory, Fortinbras. She has given various master classes across the U.S. and Europe. Together with her husband, Natalia has co-run campaigns including the Global Artistic Campaign to Free Belarus and Give A Body Back. In 2015, she was nominated for the Innovation Award by the Intelligence Life of the Economist's Magazine. The Segal Talk will be hosted and moderated by Frank Hentschker, Executive Director of The Segal Center.​

ABOUT THE SEGAL TALKS

The Time of Corona offered conversations on theatre, performance and art during the pandemic featuring with more than 200 theater artists from over 50 countries. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, writers, and academics talked daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. In the summer of 2021 Segal Talks continued to focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, the Segal Center's 2023 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the 2022 Center's Public Park Project. During the pandemic The Segal Center was for a long period globally the only theatre institution creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance five days a week. Currently the Center is preparing the 4th edition of the Segal Center's global Film Festival on Theatre and Performance.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Wednesday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound, and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel.