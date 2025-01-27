Mark York's GIVE MY REGARDS TO BROADWAY to be Presented at Guild Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Episcopal Actors’ Guild will host composer, lyricist, and pianist Mark York for his one-man show, Give My Regards to Broadway on the Guild Hall Stage. This unforgettable evening celebrates the Golden Years of Broadway. Explore iconic songs from classics like 42nd Street, Hello Dolly!, and Anything Goes, and discover hidden gems you may have forgotten. With a wealth of insight and passion for the melodies that defined a generation, Mark will take you on a musical journey through Broadway's most beloved tunes—guaranteed to leave you singing and reminiscing long after the final note.

Mark York (Pianist/Arranger) most recently worked as Music Coordinator for Jerry Herman on the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and was seen as Jim Dale’s sidekick-pianist on London’s West End at The Vaudeville Theatre and Off-Broadway in Just Jim Dale at Roundabout Theatre. He is the Executive Producer and Co-Founder of The Ziegfeld Society, and he is the Music Coordinator for Jerry Herman. Mark is also the Arranger/Pianist and Musical Director for the award winning I’ve Got a Little Twist, the new hit Gilbert & Sullivan revue. He was Music Assistant to Cy Coleman. NY credits also include Sweet Charity 2005 Revival (Coleman Estate Rep.) and Kenny Roger’s Christmas from the Heart at the Beacon Theatre (Associate Musical Director/Dance Arranger). Mark is a native New Yorker from Oklahoma.

Mark is a great ally of the Guild, and attendees may recognize him from his performances at EAG's 90th and 100th Anniversary Galas.





