Marionette Show YETI, SET, SNOW! Returns To Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

Yeti, Set, Snow! - an original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation - will be making its anticipated return to the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park. Perfect for families with young children, this winter adventure kicks off the holiday season with puppetry and music beginning November 12, 2019 throughout the winter season to February 23, 2020. The production is recommended for families with children ages 3 - 8.

Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship.

"The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's original musical marionette production of Yeti, Set, Snow! debuted in 2018, and was a smash hit with many sold-out performances," said Artistic Director, Bruce Cannon. "So we could not be more excited to introduce more New York City families and children to this magical story and winter adventure."

"City Parks Foundation is thrilled to usher in the 2019 holiday season with Yeti, Set, Snow!," said CPF Director of Arts Operations, Josy Dussek. "Located in Central Park, the historic Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre provides families and children a unique opportunity to experience live marionette theater."

Ticket prices for Yeti, Set, Snow! are: $8 - children under 12 years of age and $12 - all others. Tickets are available online at www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available. Purchasing tickets in advance online is strongly encouraged due to high demand. For more information on birthday parties, school group and nonprofit rates, and private rentals, please call 212-639-1697.





