MEANINGLESS Brings Ancient Wisdom To FRIGID Fringe Festival At UNDER St. Marks



How do we find meaning in an upside-down world? What actions should we take? Do our efforts even matter? Meaningless presents the unedited, uncensored, ancient book of Ecclesiastes in a one-act, one-person performance packed with timeless riddles and timely wisdom. The show makes its New York City debut in a limited run from February 15-March 5 as part of the FRIGID Fringe Festival.

From wine to wealth, concubines to snake charming, Meaningless examines the meaning of everything under the sun. This modern presentation of a 2,000-year-old meditation on the human experience weaves the universal themes of wisdom, foolishness, pleasure, and suffering into an unforgettable live performance that is at once funny, pensive, and tragic. Meaningless is performed by Oklahoma City-based actor Rodney Brazil and directed by Emily Etherton.

"Meaningless" comes to NYC after touring the United States in 2022, with stops in Atlanta, Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, and Oklahoma City.



Rodney Brazil is an Oklahoma City-based, writer, director, performer, and producer. Original works as a playwright include All My Ex-Boyfriends are Gay, Worthy Causes, The Ultra-Conservative Theatre Summit, and Naked Brunch, which streamed live at the 2020 Theatre Crude Fringe Festival. He co-wrote several works produced by Next Stage including Clipped!, Fresh Meet, and The Hit of Pinch City. He made his festival debut performing in Beneath the Zipper at Chicago Fringe in 2012. You can watch his 2015 talk from TEDxOU discussing why live theatre is vital for communities on YouTube.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc.