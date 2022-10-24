Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lincoln Center Will Present LUNA & THE STARBODIES By Truth Future Bachman This Week

The free performance is on October 27 at 7:30 PM.

Oct. 24, 2022  

Following.a sold-out concert at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Lincoln Center will present 'Luna & THE STARBODIES', in concert at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium October 27 at 7:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public, with seating and entry first-come, first-served.

A transcendent new theatrical concert that combines the suspense of Watchmen with the camp of Glee, Luna and the Starbodies is an epic musical short about a life in transition. From the mind of composer, vocalist, and writer Truth Future Bachman, a groundbreaking new voice, in their Lincoln Center debut! Earth is no longer safe for Luna, a transient starlet on the cusp of motherhood. Hitchhiking the night sky, she conceives three young rockstars, The Starbodies, who ignite the mother within her and illuminate her cosmic destiny. This next chapter of "The Shapeshifters" Universe encourages audiences of every age, gender, and sexuality to find their tribe, sing along, and reach the hero within.

For more information, visit Luna-and-the-starbodies" target="_blank">LincolnCenter.org.

To purchase the live album of Luna and the Starbodies, recorded at a Joe's Pub concert earlier this year, visit Luna-and-the-starbodies-live-at-joes-pub" target="_blank">Bandcamp.com.

The concert will feature performances by Truth Future Bachman (Shapeshifters, FARMED, Black Light), Jae W Brown (Bruise & Thorn), Z Infante (Kiss My Aztec, Alice by Heart), Blu Morpho, and Zia (Rent). Music direction and orchestrations are by Josh Kight (Hamilton, Philip Tour) and dramaturgy is by Dezi Tibbs.

TRUTH FUTURE BACHMAN is a "rising-star nonbinary composer" (Playbill), vocalist, and writer of socially focused musicals. NYTimes: "musically and vocally rich", Truth is praised for "golden-voiced", "soulful vocals" (Vulture). Recently featured in Teen Vogue. Select original musicals: Shapeshifters (MTF, The Delacorte), Horsemanship (Princeton Arts Fellowship), FARMED: A Live Podcast Album (WNYC, Fresh Ground Pepper, Theatre C, Joe's Pub). Truth has authored 10 full length musicals, and musically directed, supervised, or performed in nearly 100 off Broadway musicals and plays. Their short film Who Holds Us debuted at NewFest 2021. Truth is an artist in residence at La Mama E.T.C. and an alum of New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Joe's Pub Working Group, and NYU Tisch. 2022 Richard Rogers Award Finalist, 2022 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, and 2021 Jerome Hill Finalist in music.



