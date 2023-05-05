Leviathan Lab & JW Theatrical To Celebrate AANHPI Month With Readings Of (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES

eviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American Pacific Islander theatre artists, and JW Theatrical, the production company of Tony-nominated producer, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, will present a two staged readings of (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES, a new play by PENNY PUN (Associate Director of Civic Alliances, Perelman Performing Arts Center NYC; Immediate Past Managing Director, National Disability Theatre) and directed by Drama Desk Award-nominee Eugene Ma (C​​o-Artistic Director of TRADE CO: The International (minor feelings) Trading Company), with dramaturgy by SALMA S. ZOHDI (Associate Director of Development and Communications, Noor Theatre).

The readings will take place at Prime Produce Apprentice Cooperative, a non-membership cooperative that supports entrepreneurs, educators, and artists who share values of service and hospitality, in midtown Manhattan. The two-reading series is funded with generous support from the New York State Council of the Arts, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program, administered by The Alliance of Resident Theatres-New York.

Tickets for (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES are available on a sliding scale, $5 - $15. Reserve tickets through Humanitix at Click Here.

(IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES

follows four, zero/first-generation immigrant women, as they try to negotiate their different immigration statuses with their professional, romantic and sex lives. The all-AALANA cast includes Damla Coskun (MFA in Acting, Columbia University), Jenelle Chu (B'way: JUNK; BERNHARDT/HAMLET), SABY RAMIREZ CHAJON (Off-B'way: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Classical Theatre of Harlem), JACQUELINE NWABUEZE (Off-B'way: MEASURE FOR MEASURE, The Public; TV/Film: "The Equalizer", "Law & Order: Organized Crime"), SOHINA SIDHU (Regional: Jeremy O. Harris' YELL; Yale Repertory Theatre; TV: "Evil", "FBI"; Film: Dating in New York (IFC Feature), Rodolfo Soto (Regional: RING OF FIRE, North Carolina Theatre), and KARINA SINGH (BFA in Acting, Marymount Manhattan College).

(IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES' design and production team will include production stage management by ARA TANDON (Production Stage Manager), sound and projection design by SARAH GOODMAN, and videography by EMILY EVERHARD. Leviathan Lab Producing Artistic Director Ariel Estrada (Associate Director, Fordham University Theatre Program) and JW Theatrical Executive Producer JAMIE JOEYEN-WALDORF serve as Executive Producers.

JW Theatrical's 2021 reading of (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES' was a 2021 recipient of a New York City Artist Corps Grant, administered in collaboration with New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and Queens Theatre.

ABOUT LEVIATHAN LAB



Founded in 2009, Leviathan Lab is an award-winning not-for-profit creative studio whose mission is the advancement of Asian and Asian American (A/AA) performing artists and their work. Through the speaking of A/AA artists' words, and the presentation of A/AA bodies, presence, and gestures, Leviathan works to open spaces that promote social justice, bridge communities, and assert the power of art to change the world. www.leviathanlab.org

ABOUT JW THEATRICAL



JW Theatrical seeks to serve artists and theatre lovers by creating and supporting innovative stories for a new era of audiences. We work with artists and supporters who are not afraid of driving forward change and creating lasting partnerships, leaving no idea untried. www.jwtheatrical.com

ABOUT HUMANITIX



Humanitix is the not-for-profit ticketing platform that gives events impact, putting booking fees toward closing the education gap. Humanitix's programs include meals for disadvantaged school kids, education programs for girls and scholarships for indigenous students. Learn more about Humanitix at www.humanitix.com/us.