Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce

The readings will take place at Prime Produce Apprentice Cooperative, a non-membership cooperative.

May. 01, 2023  

Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American Pacific Islander theatre artists, and JW Theatrical, the production company of Tony-nominated producer, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, will present a two staged readings of (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES, a new play by PENNY PUN (Associate Director of Civic Alliances, Perelman Performing Arts Center NYC; Immediate Past Managing Director, National Disability Theatre) and directed by Drama Desk Award-nominee Eugene Ma (C​​o-Artistic Director of TRADE CO: The International (minor feelings) Trading Company), with dramaturgy by SALMA S. ZOHDI (Associate Director of Development and Communications, Noor Theatre).

The readings will take place at Prime Produce Apprentice Cooperative, a non-membership cooperative that supports entrepreneurs, educators, and artists who share values of service and hospitality, in midtown Manhattan. The two-reading series is funded with generous support from the New York State Council of the Arts, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program, administered by The Alliance of Resident Theatres-New York.

Tickets for (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES are available on a sliding scale, $5 - $15. Reserve tickets through Humanitix at Click Here.

(IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES follows four, zero/first-generation immigrant women, as they try to negotiate their different immigration statuses with their professional, romantic and sex lives. The all-AALANA cast includes DAMLA CASKUN (MFA in Acting, Columbia University), Jenelle Chu (B'way: JUNK; BERNHARDT/HAMLET), SABY RAMIREZ CHAJON (Off-B'way: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Classical Theatre of Harlem), JACQUELINE NWABUEZE (Off-B'way: MEASURE FOR MEASURE, The Public; TV/Film: "The Equalizer", "Law & Order: Organized Crime"), SOHINA SIDHU (Regional: Jeremy O. Harris' YELL; Yale Repertory Theatre; TV: "Evil", "FBI"; Film: Dating in New York (IFC Feature), Rodolfo Soto (Regional: RING OF FIRE, North Carolina Theatre), and KARINA SINGH (BFA in Acting, Marymount Manhattan College).

(IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES' design and production team will include production stage management by ARA TANDON (Production Stage Manager), sound and projection design by SARAH GOODMAN, and videography by EMILY EVERHARD. Leviathan Lab Producing Artistic Director Ariel Estrada (Associate Director, Fordham University Theatre Program) and JW Theatrical Executive Producer JAMIE JOEYEN-WALDORF serve as Executive Producers.

JW Theatrical's 2021 reading of (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES' was a 2021 recipient of a New York City Artist Corps Grant, administered in collaboration with New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and Queens Theatre.




