La consagración de nadie Makes North American Premiere at La MaMa

Following sold-out runs at FIBA-International Performing Arts Festival of Buenos Aires and Zagreb’s Sounded Bodies Festival, La consagración de nadie (Unsuccessful) will have its North American premiere at La MaMa February 27 to March 2, 2025. Performances are Thursday–Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 4pm, at La MaMa’s Downstairs Theater, 66 East 4th Street (between Bowery and Second Avenue), NYC.

In La consagración de nadie (Unsuccessful), an opera singer recounts her artistic failures in a bio-drama documentary. A captivating, multilayered journey told through music, personal archive, and funny anecdotes, it reveals one artist’s dedication and courage to leave everything to achieve her dreams, which at times includes creating spaces for herself to receive the applause she could not find in the opera universe. Co-created and written by Micaela Fariña and Gonzalo Quintana. Performed by Micaela Fariña. Directed by Gonzalo Quintana.

Fariña and Quintana are an Argentine duo who have been working together for more than 10 years. Directors, playwrights, and actors in their pieces, they rotate roles according to their desires and concerns. They work together, trusting in the idea of ​​taking acting to its full potential by exploring different Contemporary Stage devices. In the documentary genre they find the key to building new boundaries between reality and fiction. Their pieces are characterized by exploring the musical aspects of the scene, understanding music as not only that which an instrument or voice is capable of reproducing, but as the variable rhythmic and musical treatment of bodies in space.

The creative team includes Kika Monte (Assistant Director), Malena Massat Fariña (visuals), Den Gomez (costume design), Samir Carrillo (lighting design), and Gastón Marin (photography).

Performed in Spanish with English subtitles. Running time: 70 minutes.

