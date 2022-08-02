Ken Urban's Play DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY Will Receive Reading This Week

Jacob Stuckelman announced that Award Winning Playwright Ken Urban will receive an industry reading of his new full-length play Danger and Opportunity directed by Jack Serio (This Beautiful Future) on Thursday, August 4th at TheaterLab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor).

Together for a decade, Christian and Edwin are a married gay couple in a rut, when suddenly Christian's unconventional ex-girlfriend re-appears. This unlikely trio finds themselves embarking on an unexpected journey together. A comedy about throuples and the hopes of creating family.

The reading will star Mike Iveson (What the Constitution Means to Me), Lucille Lortel Award Nominee Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane, All My Sons), and Mark Junek (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Performers).

The reading will be produced by Jacob Stuckelman.

B I O G R A P H I E S

Ken Urban (Playwright) Ken Urban is a playwright and screenwriter. His plays include A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK (Huntington Theatre Company, Trafalgar Studios in the West End), The Remains (Studio Theatre), SENSE OF AN ENDING (59E59 Theatres, London's Theatre503), NIBBLER (The Amoralists and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), THE CORRESPONDENT (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), THE AWAKE (59E59 Theatres, First Floor Theater), and THE HAPPY SAD (The Public Theatre/Summer Play Festival). His audio play VAPOR TRAL was one of eleven projects selected for the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Awards include EST/Alfred P. Sloan Science & Technology Project Commission, Weissberger Playwriting Award, New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship, Independent Reviewers of New England's Award for Best New Script, Headlands Artist Residency, Dramatist Guild Fellowship, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Fellowship, and a three-time MacDowell Colony Fellowship recipient. He is a resident playwright at New Dramatists and affiliated writer at the Playwrights' Center. Ken wrote the screenplay for the feature-film adaptation of THE HAPPY SAD, directed by Rodney Evans. His plays are published by Dramatists Play Service. He leads the band Occurrence and their album I HAVE SO MUCH LOVE TO GIVE dropped last August. He is a Senior Lecturer of Theater Arts at MIT and has taught writing at Harvard University, Princeton University, Tufts University and Davidson College. His first TV pilot THE ART OF LISTENING was optioned by Madison Wells Media. Ken lives in Washington Heights with his partner Johnny.

JACK SERIO (director) most recently directed the acclaimed U.S. Premiere of Rita Kalnejais' This Beautiful Future at Theaterlab (NYT Critic's Pick). Other credits include the world premieres of The Dark Outside (Theater for the New City) and happy & grateful (Ars Nova). His work has been seen at Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, 59e59, Cherry Lane, Theaterlab, Theater for the New City, and The Pearl Theater Company. He was the founding Artistic Director of The Boston Teen Acting Troupe, a nationally recognized professional teen theatre company. He is the Development Associate for Aasif Mandvi's Fat Mama Productions, a member of the 2019 Lincoln Center Directors Lab and the 2019-2021 SDC Foundation Observership Class. BFA: NYU. www.jackfserio.com

JACOB STUCKELMAN (Producer) Jacob Stuckelman is a creative producer and manager who focuses on sharing new and challenging stories that explore and excavate the darker corners of the human experience to make sense of them. Jacob is currently the Finance Manager and Special Projects Manager at BOND Theatrical. Broadway: Sea Wall / A Life (Tony nom.). Regional: Little Shop of Bool's - First Site-Specific Production of Little Shop of Horrors. Film: Broadway Rising - 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Jacob's management experience includes The Band's Visit 1st National Tour (Company Management PA), Summer The Donna Summer Musical 1st National Tour (Assistant Company Manager), Wicked Broadway at David Stone Productions, 321 Theatrical Management, AKA UK, The New York Musical Festival, and Circle in the Square Theatre. Jacob is a proud member of the Creative & Independent Producer Alliance (CIPA).