KWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION Returns In-Person at The Apollo
The event is on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm EDT.
The Apollo announced today its annual Kwanzaa celebration, which returns in-person for the first time in two years, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the cultural importance and collective Black joy that characterize the holiday. Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration will take place on Friday, December 30 at 7:30pm EST, anchored by performances from renowned New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre-the creative force behind the 40-year tradition which blends contemporary modern, West African, house, and hip-hop dance styles-as well as special guest artist, Haitian American singer Pauline Jean. Also featured will be the young people of the Forces of Nature/Harlem Children's Zone Youth Arts Academy of Dance and Wellness, performing under the direction of Jae Ponder.
Over the years, the Apollo has worked to ensure the presentation of its Kwanzaa program during the seven-day celebration of African American culture, carving out space for the community to reflect on the seven basic principles (the Nguzo Saba) and recommit to the collective achievement of a better life for families, community, and Black people overall. The event, hosted by Harlem-born actor, playwright, community activist, and first-time Apollo Kwanzaa emcee Stephanie Berry, will take place in the Apollo's Historic Theater. Tickets start at $25 and are available here.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga as a response to the commercialism of Christmas and as a way to focus on building community. Kwanzaa is observed from December 26 to January 1, during which time participants reflect on seven basic principles-Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).
Since 2006, the Apollo has presented an annual event to celebrate this holiday tradition during Kwanzaa with families and communities from across New York's five boroughs and the tri-state area. In addition to the in-person celebration, the Apollo will offer the event virtually, as well as provide the option to relive the 2021 Kwanzaa Special via video on-demand, connecting African American communities across the country. Learn more at apollotheater.org.
The event is on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm EDT.
Tickets, starting at $25, are on-sale now at www.ApolloTheater.org and in-person at the Apollo Theater Box Office. Harlem residents, employees, business owners, and students can save 50% on tickets through Apollo's Half off for Harlem program at www.ApolloTheater.org/half-off-for-harlem.
More Hot Stories For You
November 21, 2022
Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old.
H.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This Winter
November 21, 2022
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' 48th season will continue December 30-31, 2022 and January 7 -8, 2023 with the mounting of a Gilbert & Sullivan staple, H.M.S. Pinafore; or, The Lass That Loved a Sailor at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.
Sundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair
November 21, 2022
Sundog Theatre has elected Amanda Straniere as new chair to head the board of directors as the company enters its 21st year. She takes over from Jason Walters who served in that position for seven years.
Photos: First Look at THE SPIDER QUEEN, Opening Tonight as Part of New York Theater Festival's WinterFest
November 21, 2022
The award winning production of The Spider Queen, based on the behind the scenes tale of the greatest flop in Broadway history, opens in New York tonight as part of the New York Theater Festival’s WinterFest.
EPIC Players to Present Molière's TARTUFFE in December
November 20, 2022
This December 1, EPIC Players, New York's leading neuro-diverse theatre company will begin presenting Molière's Tartuffe, one of the greatest comedies of the classic period, on its mainstage. Since it was founded in 2016, the nonprofit neuro-diverse theatre company has been dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for actors with developmental disabilities, while getting rave reviews for its productions.