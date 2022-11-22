KWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION Returns In-Person at The Apollo

The Apollo announced today its annual Kwanzaa celebration, which returns in-person for the first time in two years, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the cultural importance and collective Black joy that characterize the holiday. Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration will take place on Friday, December 30 at 7:30pm EST, anchored by performances from renowned New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre-the creative force behind the 40-year tradition which blends contemporary modern, West African, house, and hip-hop dance styles-as well as special guest artist, Haitian American singer Pauline Jean. Also featured will be the young people of the Forces of Nature/Harlem Children's Zone Youth Arts Academy of Dance and Wellness, performing under the direction of Jae Ponder.

Over the years, the Apollo has worked to ensure the presentation of its Kwanzaa program during the seven-day celebration of African American culture, carving out space for the community to reflect on the seven basic principles (the Nguzo Saba) and recommit to the collective achievement of a better life for families, community, and Black people overall. The event, hosted by Harlem-born actor, playwright, community activist, and first-time Apollo Kwanzaa emcee Stephanie Berry, will take place in the Apollo's Historic Theater. Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga as a response to the commercialism of Christmas and as a way to focus on building community. Kwanzaa is observed from December 26 to January 1, during which time participants reflect on seven basic principles-Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).

Since 2006, the Apollo has presented an annual event to celebrate this holiday tradition during Kwanzaa with families and communities from across New York's five boroughs and the tri-state area. In addition to the in-person celebration, the Apollo will offer the event virtually, as well as provide the option to relive the 2021 Kwanzaa Special via video on-demand, connecting African American communities across the country. Learn more at apollotheater.org.

The event is on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm EDT.

Tickets, starting at $25, are on-sale now at www.ApolloTheater.org and in-person at the Apollo Theater Box Office. Harlem residents, employees, business owners, and students can save 50% on tickets through Apollo's Half off for Harlem program at www.ApolloTheater.org/half-off-for-harlem.