Jaime Cepero's HYMNS OF THE CHILD, THE ROAD, & MISS THING to Have Industry Reading

Chelsea Factory will host a free invite only work in progress industry sharing of HYMNS OF THE CHILD, THE ROAD, & MISS THING, a new play, on January 16th at 4pm, 2025. Conceptually Conceived by and featuring Book, Music, & Lyrics from AfroLatino songwriter & award winning activist Jaime Cepero. The reading will be co-directed by Scout Davis.

Leading the cast will be “Murders In The Building” and “A Strange Loop” star Jason Veasey, with JADA VALENCIAGA, Cornelius Davidson, BREEZY LEIGH, and JAIME

CEPERO rounding out the cast respectfully.

Drawing from historical studies and interviews, “HYMNS” uses Poetry, Songs, Monologues, and Choreography, as a tool to unpack.. It’s both a celebration and a navigation of the modern lived experiences of a multi layered community of Black and HIV positive individuals, as told through the lens and structure of a weekly HIV support group.

(They/He) is an afrolatino queer non-binary artist, actor, and award winning activist, most well known for playing the conniving “Ellis Boyd” on NBC’s cult favorite musical drama “SMASH”, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. With a songwriting style that has been called both “eye opening” and “innovative” by the New York theater critic scene, Cepero has been featured on The Musicals Of Tomorrow for Broadway Podcast Network, The Songwriter Series for Playbill & Audible Theater, and as a 2x Semi Finalist in the Times Square City Songwriting Competition. Artist Residencies include work with National Queer Theater, La Mama Experimental Theater Club, and The Public’s Devised Theater Working Group. Cepero is also a 2025 resident artist with the Joe’s Pub Working Group, also at The Public Theater. Their punk rock ritual “Francois & The Rebels” was a 2022 nominee for the Vivace Award for musical theater, and their organizing & community engagement work on the 2020 March On Broadway won two Gold Anthem Awards from the International Academy Of Digital Arts & Sciences.

