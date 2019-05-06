Italian Dance Connection To Celebrate Fifth Anniversary In NYC

The Italian Dance Connection, IDACOnyc, will return to NYC for its fifth anniversary season, Tuesday, May 21 through Friday, May 24, a platform that connects Italian dancers, choreographers and filmmakers with the international New York dance scene and artistic community. The theme of this year's IDACO Contemporary Dance and Film Event is DIVER/CITY - unity in diversity, an understanding that our differences enrich human interactions.



The fifth anniversary IDACOnyc program will open at the Italian Cultural Institute (686 Park Avenue) with a thematic roundtable & film screening?on Tuesday, May 21 at 2pm, and an opening presentation and video screening with site specific performances at 6:30pm at the same location.



The program will continue with four performances over three days at The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street (Greenwich Village) at 7:30pm on May 22nd and 23rd, and at 6pm and 9pm on May 24th. Fourteen emerging and established Italian choreographers and artists will present sixteen innovative and experimental choreographic works, ten in premiere. Twelve films will be shown, seven of them for the first time in the USA.



In addition, IDACO 2019 will collaborate with Emerging Choreographic Series for a weeklong artist's residency with coaching by choreographer Susie McHugh and led by Mare Nostrum Artistic Director Nicola Iervasi. (The Sheen Center showcase will include their resulting dance work.) A partnership with the Between the Seas Festival will connect their artists with those of IDACO nyc to produce an off-site dance event, location to be announced.



According to Vanessa Tamburi, IDACO's Artistic Director, "a number of Italian artists have found fertile creative ground in NYC, with its considerable stimulation and creative input. We hope to give contemporary dancers and choreographers from Italy the opportunity to connect with New York's local artistic communities, bring their ideas abroad and have their work seen and acknowledged in the USA." IDACOnyc hopes to encourage networking and artistic research between multiple creative resources, cross cultural boundaries and offer an artistic platform while cultivating a sense of shared identity.



The 2019 IDACOnyc theme is DIVER/CITY. Unity in diversity is a concept of "unity without uniformity and diversity without fragmentation." DIVER/CITY - unity in diversity, an understanding that our differences enrich human interactions.



The 2019 IDACOnyc season is curated by Vanessa Tamburi/Flusso dance, Cecilia Fontanesi/Parcon NYC, Nancy Allison Dance & Film, IDACO Artistic Board and is supported by the Italian Cultural Institute (NY). IDACO 2019 will be presented in partnership with INSCENA!, Vivo Ballet, Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, Ticino in Danza, and Valentina Celada. The program is sponsored in part by Arvero il limoncello.

