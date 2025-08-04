In-Version Ensemble Reveals Titles for 2025 Summer Season 'Memory & Entanglement'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In-version ensemble will present its 2025 summer season Memory & Entanglement, a trilogy of immersive theatrical works exploring diasporic memory, queer identity, and maternal bonds.

The productions—Fish in the Tank, Vanishing 2.0, and Two for One—will run from June through August in New York and Los Angeles, with performances at The Tank NYC and Hollywood Fringe Festival.

2025 SUMMER SEASON LINEUP

FISH IN THE TANK

Written & Directed by Cerulean Long

Hollywood Fringe: June 14 at 2pm; June 15 & 22 at 8:30pm – Thymele Arts

NYC: June 25 at 7pm – The Tank (PrideFest)

In a surveillance-heavy institution known as “the tank,” two queer characters—Rae and Echo—grapple with love, confinement, and the possibility of escape. This poetic exploration of intimacy and resistance was nominated for “Spirit of the Fest” at Hollywood Fringe. Cast includes Christabelle Marbun and Emily Lee.

VANISHING 2.0

Co-Created by Jieru Wang & Ruby Wang

August 6 at 7pm – The Tank NYC (LimeFest)

In this reimagining of the Edinburgh Fringe hit, audiences cook alongside the performer, unpacking the emotional weight of diaspora through ritual, scent, and interactive storytelling. Hosted by Sydney (Jiani) Yu.

TWO FOR ONE

Written by Mala Emde · Directed by Jane Su & Cerulean Long

August 9 at 9:30pm – The Tank NYC (LimeFest)

Set in post-war East Berlin, this multimedia work traces a mother-daughter relationship trapped in memory, grief, and longing. Developed at Apartment Project Berlin, the production invites audiences into a fragmented and haunting confrontation with the past.

NYC venue: The Tank, 312 W 36th St (56-seat blackbox)

Tickets: $20 / $30 / $40 (general); PrideFest: $21 / $38 / $51

Hollywood Fringe tickets available now