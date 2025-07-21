INDOOR KIDS to Make NYC Debut At Players Theatre Following Edinburgh Fringe Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revamped from a 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, JR Atkinson and Noa Worsek Rosenberg will present Indoor Kids, a play that at once tells and untells the story they've spent their whole lives... telling.

Imagine something so sad. Two lonely only children who have no one to talk to but their respective Labradoodles, until the magical 2007 winds of fate made them next-door neighbors. What ensued was a once-in-a-millennium bond that transcended the bounds of ordinary best friendship to become something, well, magical. Even in the face of insurmountable differences: religious (Christian/Jewish), social (introvert/extrovert), and follicular (blonde/brunette), they have a bond that literally nobody understands. But they're going to try to get it across to you anyway.

Indoor Kids will take you through the past, present, and future of JR and Noa's friendship while spanning genre from page to stage to screen. Caught between corn-fed earnestness and coastal elitism, they've spent decades warring their way through everything from awkward youth romances to the ultimate trial-trying to make it big in NYC. As Binge Fringe Magazine wrote, Indoor Kids is "a platonic love letter from one Gen Z theatre kid to another" told with "capacious joy and boundless energy."

Indoor Kids will be playing August 8th, 14th, 15th, and 22nd at 7:00 PM, as well as August 10th and 24th at 3:00 PM. All performances will be at The Players Theatre in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theater. Tickets can be purchased on their website. The code "INDOORKIDS" can be used for discounted tickets ahead of time. If available, tickets can be purchased at the box office on the day of the show. JR Atkinson and Noa Worsek Rosenberg will star as themselves, while Matt Grimaldi will play some of the boy parts. Baiz Hoen is directing, and Molly Grob will serve as Stage Manager.

JR Atkinson and Noa Worsek Rosenberg are producing and performing partners originally from Chicago, Illinois who have made a home in Brooklyn, New York. Together, they have produced multiple versions of Indoor Kids in Edinburgh, Scotland; Chicago, Illinois; and Brooklyn, New York. Their all-female sketch and improv team Midwives, whom you might recognize from their viral TikToks, just wrapped a self-produced short film and is currently on a summer tour to improv festivals including Boom! Chicago in Amsterdam, iO Fest in Chicago, and Fun & Dumb in NYC. JR and Noa co-parent Cabbage, an American shorthair cat with white fur and a little patch on her head.