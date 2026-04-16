UP Theater Company Will Present NYC Premiere of THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS in Greenwich Village
Erik Gernand's Jeff Award-winning play, directed by Shannon Patterson, runs at Theater 154 on Christopher Street.
UP Theater Company will bring its innovative spirit downtown to Greenwich Village for the premiere of Erik Gernand's Jeff Award-winning play, "The Totality of All Things," directed by The Barrow Group's Shannon Patterson.
When a hate crime rocks a small Midwestern town, an act of vandalism escalates into something with deadly consequences - and the search for answers leads to uncertainty about the nature of truth itself. The show runs May 7-17 at Theater 154, 154 Christopher Street, NY NY 10014. Tickets are $15-$25 and are available online.
In "The Totality of All Things," an Indiana high school journalism teacher Judith (Colleen Clinton)* is unwavering in her belief in truth and moral clarity - until a defaced Pride Month display thrusts her, the faculty, and her star pupil Micah (Cody Jenison) into the center of a heated controversy. As Judith pursues justice, her determination begins to blur the line between conviction and obsession.
"The Totality of All Things" company includes Joseph Dean Anderson*, Colleen Clinton*, Logan Floyd*, Cody Jenison, DeAnna Lenhart*, and Rik Walter.*
*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase
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