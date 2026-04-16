UP Theater Company Will Present NYC Premiere of THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS in Greenwich Village

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UP Theater Company will bring its innovative spirit downtown to Greenwich Village for the premiere of Erik Gernand's Jeff Award-winning play, "The Totality of All Things," directed by The Barrow Group's Shannon Patterson.

When a hate crime rocks a small Midwestern town, an act of vandalism escalates into something with deadly consequences - and the search for answers leads to uncertainty about the nature of truth itself. The show runs May 7-17 at Theater 154, 154 Christopher Street, NY NY 10014. Tickets are $15-$25 and are available online.

In "The Totality of All Things," an Indiana high school journalism teacher Judith (Colleen Clinton)* is unwavering in her belief in truth and moral clarity - until a defaced Pride Month display thrusts her, the faculty, and her star pupil Micah (Cody Jenison) into the center of a heated controversy. As Judith pursues justice, her determination begins to blur the line between conviction and obsession.

"The Totality of All Things" company includes Joseph Dean Anderson*, Colleen Clinton*, Logan Floyd*, Cody Jenison, DeAnna Lenhart*, and Rik Walter.*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase