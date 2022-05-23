Hamlet Isn't Dead Presents Punk-Folk MACBETH

The Center at West Park and Hamlet Isn't Dead present The Tragedy Of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

Hamlet Isn't Dead is pleased to announce their production of William Shakespeare's much beloved Macbeth, directed by Valerie Peter Chong. Macbeth, featuring folk punk arrangements by the talented Maureen Fenninger, is playing a limited two-week engagement in the Sanctuary Space of The Center at West Park from June 4 to 11, 2022.

Even the strongest communities can be torn apart when individuals choose their own power over the good of the clan. Hamlet Isn't Dead explores Shakespeare's famous tragedy through a collectivist lens in this rollicking assembly of movement, music, and murder. Join our band of Weird Sisters, punk rockers by night, tarot readers by day as they encounter brave Macbeth and his wise companion Banquo and reveal heavenly secrets about their fated greatness. Spurred on by ambitious Lady Macbeth, our "hero" murders royal Duncan, but spirits have a way of returning to this world stronger than before. Who can end Macbeth's tyrannical rule? Is it pragmatic Macduff or the flamboyant heiress Malcolm? How much more will Scotland have to endure to shake off the fiend of Cawdor?

Don your favorite flannel or denim vest and immerse yourself in this crusty, crunchy folk punk world...but beware...something wickHID this way comes...

Hamlet Isn't Dead's Macbeth is directed by Valerie Peter Chong and assistant directed by David Andrew Greener Laws. Sophia Carlin is the Production Stage Manager. Musical Direction is by Maureen Fenninger with assistant musical direction by Duke Norsworthy.

Macbeth runs with the below schedule at THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (SANCTUARY SPACE), 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024. Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue.

Tickets available at www.hamletisntdead.com