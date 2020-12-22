Hallmark Christmas Movie Spoof Musical 12 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS in Development by Dana P. Rowe & Scott Logsdon

Twice Olivier Award nominated composer Dana P. Rowe and librettist/lyricist and Broadway performer Scott Logsdon are the writers behind the new show 12 Days Till Christmas. 12 Days is a new musical that affectionately spoofs Hallmark Christmas movies.

12 Days Till Christmas focuses on Lacey Cameron, an award-winning actress, whose world falls apart on Friday the thirteenth of December. She is forced to return to the hometown she left years earlier to deal with a myriad of problems. In her hometown of Shepherd's View, she encounters a handsome and taciturn widower with an adopted son, her mentor and friend who runs a cookie shop/vocal conservatory, a mysterious stranger who bears a resemblance to a certain jolly Christmas icon, her high school nemesis, and many other tropes of Hallmark films. In the twelve days leading up till Christmas, will she learn the meaning of the holiday? Will she find happiness? Will she return to the city or opt for the joys of small-town living?

A starry private virtual reading of the musical happened earlier in 2020. Plans are underway for a 29-hour reading when shutdown restrictions have eased.

As a team, Rowe and Logsdon wrote the theme song for Seth Rudetsky's and James Wesley's Stars in the House, recorded by Liz Callaway.

Rowe's musicals The Fix and The Witches of Eastwick (written with John Dempsey) were produced by Sir Cameron Mackintosh. The Fix premiered at The Donmar Warehouse, starring John Barrowman and directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes. The Witches of Eastwick premiered at the Drury Lane Theatre on the West End starring Ian McShane and Lucie Arnaz. It subsequently has had major productions in Australia, Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United States. Both were nominated for four Olivier awards (including Best New Musical) and, subsequently, Washington's Helen Hayes Award. His off-Broadway musical Zombie Prom was filmed starring RuPaul and Katy Mixon. There have been more than 3,000 different productions around the world.

Logsdon's musical Sticks & Stones (written with Grammy and Emmy winning composer John McDaniel) had a starry online concert in 2020 starring Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz, George Salazar, Mykal Kilgore and Joshua Colley. His Joyce Jackson's Guide to Dating (written with composer Steve Marzullo) premiered in Florida after being seen in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, in the NAMT Composer's Concert and being a finalist for the Richard Rodgers Award. Both Sticks & Stones and Joyce Jackson were winners of the Florida Theatrical Association's New Musical Discovery Series. Logsdon wrote lyrics for the forthcoming film Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth Jay Lane. With a handful of Grammy and CMA winning and nominated composers, he wrote An American Country Christmas Carol, which was workshopped in Nashville. He has written specialty material for The Roundabout Theatre Company's tribute to Alec Baldwin, The Gypsy of the Year competition and the Only Make Believe 10th Anniversary Gala Tribute to Seth Rudetsky.

12 Days Till Christmas is represented by Mark Sendroff of Sendroff & Baruch, LLP.