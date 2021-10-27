HER INFINITE VARIETY to be Presented at the United Solo Festival



"Her Infinite Variety - Women of Shakespeare in Word and Music" is a unique solo performance by the Finnish actress-musician Elina Mustonen.

The women of Shakespeare make their voices finally heard. And also exceptionally, the task of both acting and music making is taken over by one performer. The key moments touching on the infinite variety of female roles in Shakespeare are interspersed with music by the Bard's contemporaries played on the virginal - a small harpsichord.

The internationally acclaimed harpsichordist and RADA trained actress Elina Mustonen will make her New York debut as the first Finn at the United Solo Festival and actress of Shakespeare (in the original language) in NYC.Dramaturgy and direction are by Johanna Freundlich and Nely Keinänen

The performance will take place at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) on Friday, November 12 at 4.30 pm.



Tickets 35 $ https://unitedsolo.org/shows/her-infinite-variety/

https://unitedsolo.org/shows/



https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-festival-2021/

Photo credit: Jaakko Paarvala.