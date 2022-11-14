HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City

After a sold-out run this past spring, Hamlet in Harlem returns to the East Village's Theater for the New City, for 11 performances, November 10th to 27th, 2022. This American comedy written and directed by Alberto Ferreras promises murder, mystery, offensive stereotypes and cultural appropriations.

Hamlet in Harlem is the story of an empathetic caucasian filmmaker called Jason Harriman, who dreams about producing an all-Latino adaptation of "Hamlet" that takes place in "el Barrio". The only problem is that he doesn't know much about Latinos, or Harlem, or even Hamlet.

This laugh-out-loud, I-can't-believe-this-is-Shakespeare comedy addresses important issues of media representation, gender roles, cultural appropriation, and the relevance of classic literature.

Its cast recently received the Latino Alternative Theater Award as Best Ensemble, and it includes-in order of appearance- Ardes Quinn, John David West, Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Barbra Herr, Kyle Kankonde, Michael Vazquez, Robert Gonzales Jr, and Hector Lincoln.

The show is produced by Myrna Duarte with the assistance of Maria Fernanda Rodriguez.

Alberto Ferreras (playwright and director) is a Spanish-Venezuelan-American author and filmmaker known for Somos-the first commissioned video installation of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino. He is the author of the award-winning novel B as in Beauty (Hachette, 2009). and the creator of HBO's Habla documentary series (2003-2022). You can catch a new special called "Habla Loud" (2022) on HBO Max.

More info about the author at: www.alberto-ferreras.com

For additional information contact: albertoferreras@icloud.com