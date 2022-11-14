Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City

Performances run November 10 to 27 2022.

Nov. 14, 2022  

HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City

After a sold-out run this past spring, Hamlet in Harlem returns to the East Village's Theater for the New City, for 11 performances, November 10th to 27th, 2022. This American comedy written and directed by Alberto Ferreras promises murder, mystery, offensive stereotypes and cultural appropriations.

Hamlet in Harlem is the story of an empathetic caucasian filmmaker called Jason Harriman, who dreams about producing an all-Latino adaptation of "Hamlet" that takes place in "el Barrio". The only problem is that he doesn't know much about Latinos, or Harlem, or even Hamlet.

This laugh-out-loud, I-can't-believe-this-is-Shakespeare comedy addresses important issues of media representation, gender roles, cultural appropriation, and the relevance of classic literature.

Its cast recently received the Latino Alternative Theater Award as Best Ensemble, and it includes-in order of appearance- Ardes Quinn, John David West, Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Barbra Herr, Kyle Kankonde, Michael Vazquez, Robert Gonzales Jr, and Hector Lincoln.

The show is produced by Myrna Duarte with the assistance of Maria Fernanda Rodriguez.

Alberto Ferreras (playwright and director) is a Spanish-Venezuelan-American author and filmmaker known for Somos-the first commissioned video installation of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino. He is the author of the award-winning novel B as in Beauty (Hachette, 2009). and the creator of HBO's Habla documentary series (2003-2022). You can catch a new special called "Habla Loud" (2022) on HBO Max.

More info about the author at: www.alberto-ferreras.com

For additional information contact: albertoferreras@icloud.com




JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festivals WINTERFEST in D Photo
JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in December
The widely surreal absurd Play Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is coming back to the Stage after its initial workshop last Summer. The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest.
The Tank NYC to Present LEVIS BIG LEAP in December Photo
The Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in December
The Tank NYC in partnership with The Makers' Ensemble will present an all-new musical entitled Levi's Big Leap! with Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dante Green. The new musical will be presented as a semi-staged concert reading on December 7th and 8th at 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater.
New Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in December Photo
New Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in December
HONG KONG JOURNEYS will present a concert staging of excerpts from LOST SHANGHAI, a new musical with book/ lyrics by Angel Lam and Richard Caliban and music by Angel Lam, on Friday, December 2 at Merkin Hall.
Donna Lynne Champlin to Star in ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport Group Photo
Donna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport Group
Transport Group will present a one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, on Monday, December 12 at 8pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Elizabeth Street. Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) stars in the role of George Bailey.

More Hot Stories For You


JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in DecemberJEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in December
November 13, 2022

The widely surreal absurd Play Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is coming back to the Stage after its initial workshop last Summer. The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest.
The Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in DecemberThe Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in December
November 13, 2022

The Tank NYC in partnership with The Makers' Ensemble will present an all-new musical entitled Levi's Big Leap! with Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dante Green. The new musical will be presented as a semi-staged concert reading on December 7th and 8th at 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater.
New Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in DecemberNew Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in December
November 11, 2022

HONG KONG JOURNEYS will present a concert staging of excerpts from LOST SHANGHAI, a new musical with book/ lyrics by Angel Lam and Richard Caliban and music by Angel Lam, on Friday, December 2 at Merkin Hall.
Donna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport GroupDonna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport Group
November 11, 2022

Transport Group will present a one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, on Monday, December 12 at 8pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Elizabeth Street. Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) stars in the role of George Bailey.
Susana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo FestivalSusana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo Festival
November 11, 2022

Hache Producciones presents Susana Hornos' solo performance on November 17th at 7 pm at the United Solo Festival - Theatre Row.