George Bernard Shaw's OVERRULED to be Presented The American Theatre Of Actors

John DeBenedetto directed a spirited cast including Sam Hardy, Natasha Sahs, Jonathan Beebe, Kate Jergensen in George Bernard Shaw's 1912 comedy way ahead of its time -- as it supports the idea of open marriage.

In the play, set in a hotel by the seaside, two couples come up with an interesting plan to spice up their marriages which have become somewhat stale. Modernizing it to sometime around now, DeBenedetto, enhances the relevance to contemporary audiences. Running October 9 -- October 13 (TICKETS) at the Beckmann Stage at American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street, New York City,

American Theatre of Actors, Inc. (ATA) was founded in 1976 by James Jennings to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors, and to provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work. The plays are dramas, comedies, and hybrids, dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society.

12,000 actors have worked at ATA including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Danny Aielo, David Morse, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn. Our productions are sometimes grouped as 'festivals,' such as a Playwrights Festival or a Directors Festival. In 2016 we began an initiative to feature women in theatre as directors and playwrights, today this is our WIT! (Women in Theatre) program.

DIRECTOR: John DeBenedetto: John is very pleased to be back at ATA, where he has directed numerous plays - most recently The Two Gentlemen of Verona, West 201, and The False Heart. He has also directed at a wide range of other theaters in NYC. He holds an MA in Theater from Hunter College.

Overruled Cast

Sam Hardy is thrilled to be returning to the American Theatre of Actors. Select ATA credits include: The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Ensemble), The Last of The Freudians (Jeff Hamilton), Julius Caesar (Brutus), Phaedra (The Citizen), King John (Lewis the Dauphin). Sam has appeared regionally with the Colorado Shakespeare Festival and The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. He holds a BA in Theatre from The University of Alabama.

Natasha Sahs is a graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana with a BA in Psychology & English minor, and studied at HBStudios and the Stella Adler Center for the Arts. Credits include: Suriya in Eternal City YouTube Channel's "Secrets, Swipes & Lies" (2022). Ms. Devros in "En Memoria" by Roberto Fatal and Ali Meyers-Ohki (Bushwick Film Festival, 2022). MarGot in "Waiting for Samuel" by Chris Burgess (The Ryan Repertory Theatre, Brooklyn, 2023). Sue Bayliss in "All My Sons" By Arthur Miller (The Heights Players, Brooklyn, 2023), and Julia/Sebastian in "The Two Gentlemen of. Verona" here at The American Theatre of Actors. 2023. Loves acting completely.

Jonathan Beebe is a Manhattan based actor, writer, and singer. Jonathan has been actively involved in the theater since he was a teenager. Some upcoming productions for him include the Queens Short Play Festival with The Secret Theatre, which he is participating in as both an actor and playwright, and the world premiere of "Closets", which is an original play being put on by the Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop in July. Jonathan is so excited to be involved in his very first production with the American Theatre of Actors.

Kate Jergensen is excited to return to the ATA, collaborating with John and this wonderful cast. She has a BFA in Acting from Ball State University. New York stage credits include Transcendence Airways (The Flight Attendant) at the Chain Theatre, Lunch 2 Go (Patricia) at the Producers Club, Trouble in Mind (Judy) at EastLine Theatre, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Lucetta) here at American Theatre of Actors. Kate would like to thank John for this opportunity and her family for their unwavering love and support.

