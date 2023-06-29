GREASE Parody VAPE THE MUSICAL Comes to New York

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, brings their award-winning, and legally declared, musical parody of "Grease" - entitled "Vape the Musical" - to New York City. Performances will be at The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT Loft) on August 24, 26 and 27, 2023. Performance times vary. Aug. 24th performance begins at 9:00PM, while performances on Aug. 26th and 27th will begin at 7:30PM. Tickets can be purchased at The PIT's website: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/vape-the-musical-a-parody-of-grease/

The funniest parody musical around, "Vape" brings a fresh comedic take to the classic musical "Grease" by looking at it through a 21st Century lens, lampooning and poking fun at the abrupt plot points and rapey-misogyny of the popular 1950s musical.

The long road to bring "Vape the Musical" to NYC began in May 2019, when it was booked for 3 performances at a theater in Chelsea. Ten days before the first performance, Concord Theatricals - the rightsholders to "Grease" - served Sketchworks Comedy with a cease and desist letter claiming "Vape" violated their copyright. Sketchworks Comedy hired attorney Jordan Greenberger, of Firestone Greenberger, who filed a lawsuit against the "Grease" rightsholders in U.S. District Court Southern District of New York for preventing their parody from being staged. In May 2022, after a two-and-a-half year legal struggle, Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled in favor of Sketchworks Comedy, writing in her decision that "Vape" is indeed "a parody and thus constitutes fair use of the elements of Grease."

"Staging 'Vape' in New York is the last piece of our legal win," said Sketchworks Comedy owner Brian Troxell, who also portrays Coach Calhoun in the show. "Once we hit the stage at the PIT Loft, I'll feel like the whole matter is, at long last, over." Sketchworks producer Julie Shaer shares Troxell's sentiments. "We had this great opportunity to bring 'Vape' to New York in 2019 that was prevented for, ultimately, no good reason. We fought for our right to perform this parody, and that's what we are going to do!" Catie Hogan, who wrote "Vape" said, "I am thrilled to finally see 'Vape" in New York. We are so proud of this show and we hope to bring it to as many people as possible. It's been a long time coming!"

"Same, but louder," is the reaction "Vape" director Casey Holloway gave to Hogan's thoughts. Holloway has been involved with "Vape" since the idea of doing a parody of "Grease" was first raised in 2016. She, along with the rest of the cast, is ecstatic that "Vape" will finally be shared with New York at such a prestigious comedy venue as The PIT.

In October 2018, "Vape" was nominated for 10 Broadway World Atlanta Awards and won "Best New Work (non-professional)."

The Peoples Improv Theater is located at 154 W. 29th Street, NYC. Ph. 212-244-1722