GAMEPIECE to be Presented At Center At West Park by The Sleight Of Hand Ensemble

Created by Christian Flynn, performed by the Sleight of Hand Ensemble, and co-written by YOU, Gamepiece is THE spontaneous theatre game show guaranteed to spit out a new play every time. Using a series of games, challenges, nightmares, nightmares, nightmares, and yes, and a big spinning wheel, The Sleight of Hand ensemble crafts a three act narrative story that's not just audience interactive, but audience collaborative: audience members may veto decisions the actors make, participate in live writers rooms, bring props from home to influence the plot and - in the grand finale - co-write the ending based on their favorite ending from theatre/literature/film.
Created by Christian Flynn,
Written by Kelsey Sulivan and Christian Flynn
Produced by Anna Lettera and Christian Flynn
Starring the Sleight of Hand Ensemble:
Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Anna Lettera, Sebastian Martinez Michelle Moriarty, Grace Krick, Jay Reed, and Aaron Linker.
The Center at West Park at West Park Presbyterian Church, 165 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024, 86th and Amsterdamn, off the 86th street one train. 86th street B and C trains, and 84th street A, B, C, and D trains
April 27th, 7:30pm
Sliding Scale 15-40 Dollars
914-882-8655
