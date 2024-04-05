GAMEPIECE to be Presented At Center At West Park by The Sleight Of Hand Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Created by Christian Flynn, performed by the Sleight of Hand Ensemble, and co-written by YOU, Gamepiece is THE spontaneous theatre game show guaranteed to spit out a new play every time. Using a series of games, challenges, nightmares, nightmares, nightmares, and yes, and a big spinning wheel, The Sleight of Hand ensemble crafts a three act narrative story that's not just audience interactive, but audience collaborative: audience members may veto decisions the actors make, participate in live writers rooms, bring props from home to influence the plot and - in the grand finale - co-write the ending based on their favorite ending from theatre/literature/film.

Created by Christian Flynn,

Written by Kelsey Sulivan and Christian Flynn

Produced by Anna Lettera and Christian Flynn

Starring the Sleight of Hand Ensemble:

Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Anna Lettera, Sebastian Martinez Michelle Moriarty, Grace Krick, Jay Reed, and Aaron Linker.

The Center at West Park at West Park Presbyterian Church, 165 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024, 86th and Amsterdamn, off the 86th street one train. 86th street B and C trains, and 84th street A, B, C, and D trains

April 27th, 7:30pm

Sliding Scale 15-40 Dollars

914-882-8655