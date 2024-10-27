Fun in Moderation Comes to the New York Comedy Festival at Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fun in Moderation is a New York City-based sketch comedy team comprised of Austin Elias-de Jesus (UCB), Kendall Bowden (Nick's girlfriend), Nick Ryan (Kendall's boyfriend), and Syd King (Good Girls Gone Sad). The group has performed at Caveat, Asylum NYC, Austin Sketchfest, Philly Sketchfest, and NYC Sketchfest. They were recently featured in The New Yorker, which was a surprise to them, too.

The event is on November 15th at Caveat NYC, 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show is at 7:00 PM.

Tickets

$12 early bird (until Nov 08, 07:00PM)

$20 standard

$20 at the door

$10 livestream

This is a 21+ event.

