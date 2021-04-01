Food For Thought Productions Presents Arthur Miller's I CAN'T REMEMBER ANYTHING

Food For Thought Productions, now in its 21st year, continues celebrating the oft-neglected one-act play and theatre at its best with Award-winning actors, writers and directors, with a tremendously fun second production on April 19th, 2021.

Following the successful season kick-off, Christopher Durang's "For Whom The Southern Belle Tolls," and Tennessee Williams' "Life Boat Drill," which starred Bob Dishy, FFTP is back at Theatre 80 with Bob Dishy again, this time joined by Penny Fuller in Arthur Miller's I Can't Remember Anything. Revolving around a widow, her husband's best friend and her inability to remember much of the past, this compelling drama is filled with humor throughout.

An interesting tidbit is that FFTP, at the behest of Mr. Miller, originally performed this piece in our Second Season 20 years ago starring Elaine Stritch and - Bob Dishy! And, even more exciting was that Arthur Miller was in the audience. Soon after, Miller started coming to FFTP to direct his own work including one of his plays with Marcia Gay Harden.

The show will be directed by FFTP's resident director Antony Marsellis, and there will be a Q&A following with the cast and led by FFTP Founder Susan Charotte with reminiscences of Arthur Miller and more.

The April 19th, 2:00pm performance will be available live via Zoom as well as a limited in-theatre 'audience' who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The entire FFT series will be presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks.

Tickets for the 'live' performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19.

There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For those who can't make the zoom on Monday, the program will be repeated on Saturday and Sunday. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

It was only a year ago the world came to an abrupt halt. Our lives changed for once and forever. But FFTP PERSISTED, becoming the first company to bring live theatre back into our world last July, and continued presenting monthly performances through all of 2020. And FFTP, which has provided over 20 years of theatre, continues to persist with humor in different forms-parodies, satires and dramas filled with comedy.

The next production on May 24th will bring "The Hairdresser" by Susan Charlotte. A light comedy turns into a serious drama with a twist ending. A six-time Tony nominated actress insists on the perfect haircut from her hairdresser/best friend. She is going to the 'Tonys' later that evening and hopes to win.

Other dates set for FFTP productions are June 28th, July 26th, Sept 13th, Oct 25th, Nov 22nd and Dec. 20th. Many of the performances will actually have two one-acts included in the event. Besides those mentioned above, there will be plays by the likes of A.R. Gurney, Neil LaBute, Dorothy Parker, Horton Foote and performances by Kathleen Chalfant, Tony Roberts, Cady Huffman, Larry Pine, and Laila Robins and more.

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play.

FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on.

Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.