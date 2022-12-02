Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Kiss Theatre to Close Out In-Person Season With A MIDDLE SCHOOL PLAY By Alice Nora

Relive the wonder years with this comedic take on the messy & outlandish time that is the middle school experience.

Dec. 02, 2022  

First Kiss Theatre to Close Out In-Person Season With A MIDDLE SCHOOL PLAY By Alice Nora As its first in-person season at The Tank draws to a close, First Kiss Theatre Company is preparing to mount its final production of the year, A Middle School Play by Alice Nora, as well as two more readings by resident artists. A Middle School Play by Alice Nora, directed by Jacqueline Keeley - December 11th and 12th at 7pm.

Relive the wonder years with this comedic take on the messy & outlandish time that is the middle school experience.

Join the students and faculty at Doverdale Middle School in this early 2000's piece that is equal parts tween love, heartbreak, and joyful nonsense. Featuring Alice Nora, Caitlin Rae Diskhoff, Ceara Ledwith, Christian Cieri, Emmy Kuperschmid, Erin Long, Gaspare Grippi, Jacqueline Keeley, Orlando Davis, Paul Byron, Jackson Nicholas Schommer, and Nicole Abarca Powell. The intimacy choreographer is Olivia Laskin and Lena Jenson is the Stage Manager.

Tickets: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2022/9/27/a-middle-school-play

Also being presented is Untitled Saying Sorry Play by Lauren D'Errico - December 11th at 3pm (Staged Reading) A work-in-progress of a real time work-in-progress, in which characters struggle with how to apologize to one another (both giving an apology and receiving one) for a relationship-changing transgression. In this play, L pulls S through space while S is determined to keep her timeline distinct from L.

https://forms.gle/qkpcQxBMvv4kHtRb8

12/20/12 by Lee Harrison Daniel, directed by Caitlin Mayernik - December 18th, 7pm

On December 21st, 2012, the world was supposed to end. On December 20th, 2012, a 12-year-old Lee Harrison Daniel was really freaked out about that possibility. Ten years later, they've written a play about it. 12/20/12 takes place at a middle school lunch table and follows Frankie, Ronnie, Taylor, and Alex as they navigate math class gossip, spring play auditions, and shifting dynamics in their friend group and the world, all in the week leading up to winter break (and the possible end of the world).

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1145290?performanceId=11197091

Founded as a virtual company in the fall of 2020, First Kiss Theatre aims to bring artists together in an accessible, equitable, and highly collaborative space to shine light on untold stories and embrace the joy of community through DIY theater. Earlier this fall, First Kiss presented workshop productions of Max's House by Max Berry and Ellie and Lee's 35th Birthday Party: A One Woman Show by Lee Harrison Daniel and Ellie Strayer as well as readings of Magical Girl Play by Emmy Kuperschmid, John Deserves to Die by Rachel Greene, and Pieta by Brynn Hambley.



