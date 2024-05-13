A TALE OF TWO CITIES: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Village Light Opera Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is less than a week until the Village Light Opera Group's presentation of A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical. This stirring show, with book, music, and lyrics by Jill Santoriello, will play for just one weekend: Friday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. Rarely performed, their full presentation of the musical will be accompanied with a newly prepared small orchestration by Matthew Nassida that was approved by Ms. Santoriello herself. All performances are at the Theatre at St. Jean's, 184 E. 76th St., near Lexington Ave.

You can buy tickets at Vlog.org.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness. In short, it was very much like today.

Two men, one from London and one from Paris, are in love with the same woman. Based on the Charles Dickens masterpiece, the musical focuses on the love triangle between young Lucie Manette, French aristocrat Charles Darnay, and English cynic Sydney Carton-all caught up in the clutches of the French Revolution.

Lucie, Darnay, and Carton are played by Allicia Lawson, Cody Ruegger, and Sean Zuckerman. In featured roles are Blake Avory, Niya Baboor, John Barsad, Xavier Burns, Bianca Espinal, Matthew Fitzgerald, Erin Halpin, James Neufeld, Jillian Paige, Tyler Parker, and Abby Shuppy. The multitalented ensemble are Michael Alexander, Chloe Chappa, Alexis Kurtz, Euan Lawson, Zachary Maluccio, David Odukoya, Luisa Simon, Jackson Simpson, and Sanni Small. For more information on the cast, go to www.vlog.org/totc-cast.

The production is directed by Kelsey Robins, music directed by Lorenzo Pipino, and choreographed by Haleyann Hart. The new orchestrations are by Matthew Nassida. The designers are Gab Poska, sets; Pallas Gutierrez, lights; Emily Marshburn, costumes; and Christian Jimenez, sound. The show is produced by Jessica Brams-Miller and stage managed by Elizabeth Emond. Addy Jenkins is the assistant director and fight choreographer; Tess Walsh, the dramaturg; Willow Funkhouser, the intimacy choreographer; and Agnes Scotti, the assistant stage manager. For more information on the creative team, go to www.vlog.org/totc-creativeteam.

