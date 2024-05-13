ORDINARY, A New Play By Marion Stenfort, To Open At The Hudson Guild Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ordinary is a new one-act play written by Marion Stenfort, directed by Marion Fontaine, starring Tess Perez (Love), Paige Shanks (Therapist), Marion Stenfort (Her) and Tess Nameth Beck (Understudy) .

The plot resolves around HER, a character not so loosely based on the playwright. HER is an anxious, ordinary young adult, who can't wrap her mind around the fact that she won't accomplish anything extraordinary. She's also terrified of death, being alone, and is constantly being followed and teased by LOVE, a personification of the feeling she seeks so desperately in everything and everyone, when she can't find it in herself. She's a tormented artist, she's lost, she's in love, she's all of us.

Marion Stenfort is a French actress, singer/ songwriter and playwright based in NYC. After a few months of experiencing the life of an auditioning/ occasionally working actress in NYC, Marion started writing a story based on what goes on in her brain most days. In other words, it's a beautiful mess.

Although Marion has been featured in several musical productions this past year, both regional and Off Broadway, this is her first time leading a piece she wrote. Simultaneously, she released her first album By The Sea, available on all platforms.

Brilliantly directed by Marion Fontaine, and with the help of three fantastic actresses, Ordinary focuses on the themes of love, death, depression and the importance of letting yourself feel.

Ordinary is the first play directed by Marion Fontaine, a French director, actress and singer, who's been directing short films and cabarets for the past year including "It Just Feels Good" and "C'est un Caprice" available on YouTube.

Like the story Ordinary is about to unfold, theater is a big love story. Between the director and the cast, between actors and the audience. Marion loves directing stories about humans, with humans, for humans.

Tess Perez (Love) is also a French actress based in the city, represented by the Lasher group. After being the closing singer for the Think Cinema Festival in Lausanne, Switzerland for two years, releasing her own music and acting in short films, this is her theatrical debut in New York.

Ordinary will be performed during the summer season of the New York Theater Festival at the Hudson Guild Theater on June 11th, 15th and 16th.

Get tickets here: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/ordinary/

